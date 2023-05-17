UKAEA chooses the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for its spherical tokamak program to demonstrate the production of safe, virtually limitless and low-carbon energy

Virtual twin experiences will support collaboration through the production of a concept design of a spherical tokamak by 2024

Deployment of the "Capital Facilities Information Excellence" industry solution experience based on the platform can improve productivity between 5% and 15%

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that its 3DEXPERIENCE platform was selected for UKAEA's Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) program, which aims to deliver a prototype fusion energy plant, capable of putting electricity on the national grid.

Once deployed, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support the STEP program to deliver a prototype of the plant, starting with a concept design of a spherical tokamak by 2024.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a unified virtual environment and a single source of information through all phases of the plant's life cycle, enabling better connection and management of the engineering process. This, in turn, supports improved collaboration, leading to increased confidence in terms of delivery. It empowers teams with the technological capabilities to leverage data, knowledge and collaboration to mitigate program bottlenecks, risks and delays.

"The STEP program is working hard to design and build a prototype fusion energy plant that demonstrates the ability to put electricity on the national grid," said Chris Waldon, Delivery Director, STEP. "One of the challenges we face is the development and management of huge amounts of engineering design data and we are looking forward to working with Dassault Systèmes to develop the virtual twin of the design, using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform."

As the world struggles to meet the energy needs of a growing population, recent scientific breakthroughs in fusion energy have bolstered efforts to create viable solutions that can transform energy production and consumption while supporting sustainability objectives set by the global community.

Fusion energy has great potential to deliver safe, sustainable, low carbon energy for generations to come. It is based on the same processes that power the sun and stars.

UKAEA is a world leader in fusion research and development and STEP is the program that will deliver not only the prototype plant but also a path to commercial fusion and development of a thriving fusion industry in the U.K.

"Our technology catalyzes capital project innovations like UKAEA's STEP program that are driving the energy sector's transformation as it urgently works toward alternative, sustainable innovations," said Corinne Bulota, Vice President, Infrastructure, Energy Materials Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Customers that have adopted our 3DEXPERIENCE platform to overcome inefficiencies caused by deeply entrenched data, a lack of project visibility and dispersed stakeholders have reported benefits up to a 15% increase in productivity with our 'Capital Facilities Information Excellence' industry solution experience."

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for the Infrastructure, Energy Materials industry: https://www.3ds.com/industries/infrastructure-energy-materials/infrastructure-energy-materials-solutions

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/uk-atomic-energy-authority

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

@UKAEAofficial to develop virtual twin of its prototype fusion energy plant with @Dassault3DS 3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all -consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005776/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Kriti ASHOK

kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan

Misae HASHIDA

misae.hashida@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3418

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Minming CHEN

minming.chen@3ds.com

+65 6511 7931