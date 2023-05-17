NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION

As announced on 16th May 2023, Azelis (the "Company"), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, launched on a non-pre-emptive basis a capital increase via an accelerated bookbuild offering of shares (the "Offering").

The Company announces that it has raised total proceeds of €200 million following the issuance of 10,075,566 new shares to institutional investors, corresponding to approximately 4.3% of the outstanding shares before the Offering, at a price of €19.85 per share, representing a 4.9% discount to the closing price on May 16, 2023 of €20.88. The book was multiple times oversubscribed.

Azelis continues to benefit from a deep and active M&A pipeline, which will support the continuation of its growth strategy in 2023 and beyond. The Company remains committed to maintaining a disciplined approach with regards to potential acquisitions, in line with its financial policy.

Azelis intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for (i) general corporate purposes and (ii) to provide the Company with continued capacity to make accretive acquisitions. The Offering allows Azelis to accelerate its growth strategy whilst staying committed to its stated financial policy (2.5x -3.0x).

The new shares will benefit from participation in the dividend expected to be paid on June 23, 2023.

Expected admission to trading of the new shares on the Euronext Brussels regulated market

The Company expects the new shares to be admitted to trading on the Euronext Brussels regulated market immediately after their issue, expected to take place on May 19, 2023.

Joint Global Coordinators

Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan SE are acting as Joint Global Coordinators.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

