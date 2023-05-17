Biden vetoed the repeal, saying it would undermine the efforts to ramp up domestic manufacturing to support a burgeoning solar industry and would create uncertainty for businesses and workers in the U.S. solar industry.From pv magazine USA In June of 2022, when President Biden implemented a two-year tariff exemption on solar modules made in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, he did so with the intention of boosting domestic manufacturing to support a growing solar industry. Fast forward almost a year, and in a vote of 56-41 vote, the U.S. Senate resolved to repeal the two-year pause on ...

