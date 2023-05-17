Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
17.05.2023 | 08:24
Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 8 Evo and a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 8 Evo and a Prexision Lite 8 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 31-34 million. Delivery of the Prexision 8 Evo is planned for the first quarter of 2025, while the Prexision Lite 8 is planned for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Prexision 8 Evo meets the market's requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays.

"The order for a Prexision 8 Evo forms part of our replacement program. The fact that it is placed together with an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo means that our customer increases capacity to cost efficiently produce both complex and less complex photomasks for the display industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on May 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3770799/2065053.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-8-evo-and-a-prexision-lite-8-evo-301826947.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
