Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notice of AGM 17-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(Ticker: SWEF)

Publication and posting of AGM Notice and Proxy Form

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that its Tenth Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on 6 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL (or such other location in Guernsey as may be determined by the directors and notified to shareholders).

In connection with this meeting, copies of the following documents will be posted to shareholders:

-- Notice of the Tenth Annual General Meeting; and

-- Proxy Form for the Tenth Annual General Meeting.

The Notice of the Tenth Annual General Meeting, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which has now been published, and the Company's Articles of Incorporation are all available to view on, and download from, the Company's website at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. These documents, the Company's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the Annual General Meeting may do so by submitting such questions by email to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited, the Company's secretary, ahead of the Annual General Meeting at Starwood@apexgroup.com until 5pm (UK time) on Friday 2 June 2023. Questions and answers will be announced on the London Stock Exchange.

The Board will ensure that Shareholders are given as much notice as possible of any proposed changes to the format of the Annual General Meeting. The location of the Annual General Meeting may need to be reconsidered closer to the time and the Company will update Shareholders of any changes via an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and through the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: starwood@apexgroup.com

Jefferies International Limited

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

T: +44 020 7029 8000

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

