Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T85G | ISIN: DK0060477263 | Ticker-Symbol: A31
Frankfurt
17.05.23
08:02 Uhr
0,261 Euro
-0,036
-12,12 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASETEK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASETEK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2610,30609:08
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2023 | 08:34
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Asetek A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, May 17, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Asetek A/S shares (short name: ASTK) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Copenhagen Main Market. Asetek belongs to the technology sector and is the 10th
company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2023. 

Asetek,?a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is
a?Danish?garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in
2000,?Asetek?established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer
and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler?for?all major PC & Enthusiast
gaming brands.?In 2013,?Asetek?went public while expanding
into?energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data
centers.?In 2021,?Asetek?is introducing?its line?of?products
for?next-level?immersive?sim racing?gaming experiences.?Asetek?is headquartered
in Denmark and has operations in China,?Taiwan,?and the United
States.?www.asetek.com. 

"When I started Asetek over 20 years ago with the invention of the liquid
cooler in my parent's garage in Brønderslev, it was impossible for me to
envision the impact the Company would have on PC and Enthusiasts brands, and
more recently the sim racing gaming market," says André Sloth Eriksen, founder
and CEO of Asetek. "With today's listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, we get closer to
our largest shareholders, and we strengthen the platform to deliver on our
long-term growth ambitions as we continue to innovate and expand our customer
base and market position within liquid cooling and SimSports." 

"We are proud to welcome Asetek to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We are very happy to
support Danish companies that choose to come home to the Danish market and we
look forward to being able to add another technology company to our main
market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact:

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.