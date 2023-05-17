Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Asetek A/S to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, May 17, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Asetek A/S shares (short name: ASTK) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. Asetek belongs to the technology sector and is the 10th company to be admitted to Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2023. Asetek,?a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a?Danish?garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000,?Asetek?established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler?for?all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands.?In 2013,?Asetek?went public while expanding into?energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers.?In 2021,?Asetek?is introducing?its line?of?products for?next-level?immersive?sim racing?gaming experiences.?Asetek?is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China,?Taiwan,?and the United States.?www.asetek.com. "When I started Asetek over 20 years ago with the invention of the liquid cooler in my parent's garage in Brønderslev, it was impossible for me to envision the impact the Company would have on PC and Enthusiasts brands, and more recently the sim racing gaming market," says André Sloth Eriksen, founder and CEO of Asetek. "With today's listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, we get closer to our largest shareholders, and we strengthen the platform to deliver on our long-term growth ambitions as we continue to innovate and expand our customer base and market position within liquid cooling and SimSports." "We are proud to welcome Asetek to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market", says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We are very happy to support Danish companies that choose to come home to the Danish market and we look forward to being able to add another technology company to our main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact: Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com