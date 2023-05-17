Regulatory News:

With the planned acquisition of Polytec PT, Arkema (Paris:AKE) will strengthen Bostik's product offer to serve the fast-growing batteries and electronics markets. This bolt-on acquisition is part of the Group's strategy to become a full system provider and support its customers to develop sustainable solutions for the batteries and electronics markets.

Polytec PT, a company based in Germany, develops thermal interface materials for batteries and engineering adhesives for the electronics market. It delivers around €15 million sales with one main production site in Karlsbad, Germany.

Polytec PT has developed a strong expertise in thermal interface materials which are key to enable fast charging of the battery and efficient dissipation of the heat. Polytec PT has already built a solid position in this market. This acquisition will also complement Bostik's product range in engineering adhesives.

The project will enable Bostik to reach a turnover of around €50 million after 5 years in these high value applications by leveraging Arkema's global presence throughout all geographies.

This acquisition is a unique opportunity for Bostik's and Polytec PT's teams, who are already collaborating on new solutions. It will allow them to accelerate these developments and become a significant player in the thermal interface materials and electronics markets.

"We look forward to welcoming Polytec PT's teams and to support them in their ambitious roadmap. We are convinced that the combination of Arkema's expertise in batteries, its global adhesives footprint and Polytec PT's technologies will enable us to become a recognized partner for our customers in batteries and electronics", stated Vincent Legros, Executive Vice President, Adhesive Solutions (Bostik).

This project is expected to be finalized in second-quarter 2023.

Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. The Group reported sales of around €11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

