Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2023 | 22:36
Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 8 Percent to $1.87

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 30, 2023.

"Today we announced an 8 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, marking our 20th consecutive annual increase," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president. "We employ a disciplined, balanced approach to capital deployment, including providing a sustainable and growing dividend for our shareholders while also investing in our business to support our customers."

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact: Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
