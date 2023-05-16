Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 8 Percent to $1.87

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 30, 2023.



"Today we announced an 8 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, marking our 20th consecutive annual increase," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president. "We employ a disciplined, balanced approach to capital deployment, including providing a sustainable and growing dividend for our shareholders while also investing in our business to support our customers."

