Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE98 | ISIN: GB00BYV81293 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JS
Frankfurt
17.05.23
08:02 Uhr
0,075 Euro
-0,005
-5,70 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHIELD THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0750,08809:13
Dow Jones News
17.05.2023 | 08:46
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassuring 1Q'23 Accrufer prescriptions

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassuring 1Q'23 Accrufer prescriptions

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX): Reassuring 1Q'23 Accrufer prescriptions 17-May-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Shield Therapeutics (STX):

Reassuring 1Q'23 Accrufer prescriptions

Shield is a commercial-stage pharma company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on iron deficiency (ID). Since its US launch in July 2021, Shield has been increasing physician awareness of the differentiating characteristics of Accrufer® as an oral ID drug, with the aim of generating prescription (Rx) growth and sales traction. Positive Rx momentum in 2022 started to accelerate at the end of 1Q'23, following recruitment and training of the expanded Shield-Viatris commercial team. In the event that the US goals are achieved, there would be considerable upside potential to the valuation.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reassuring-1q23-accrufer-prescriptions/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1634739 17-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2023 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.