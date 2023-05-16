NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kidpik Corp. ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue, net: was $4.0 million, a year over year decrease of 6.9%

was $4.0 million, a year over year decrease of 6.9% Gross margin: was 59.8%, a year over year decrease of 10 basis points from 59.9% in the first quarter of 2022

was 59.8%, a year over year decrease of 10 basis points from 59.9% in the first quarter of 2022 Shipped items: were 340,000 items, compared to 371,000 shipped items in the first quarter of 2022

were 340,000 items, compared to 371,000 shipped items in the first quarter of 2022 Average shipment keep rate: decreased to 68.1%, compared to 70.4% in the first quarter of 2022

decreased to 68.1%, compared to 70.4% in the first quarter of 2022 Net Loss: was $1.95 million or $0.25 per share

was $1.95 million or $0.25 per share Adjusted EBITDA: was a loss of $1.65 million

"In the first quarter, we continued to execute our plan to reduce inventory levels and generate cash flow while maintaining a consistent gross margin of about 60%," commented Ezra Dabah, CEO of Kidpik.

"Looking forward, we are focused on improving our conversion rate across key channels, brand building, implementing efficiency initiatives, and increasing our average dollar sale per subscription box that we believe will further strengthen our foundation for long-term growth. Our complimentary styling service that delivers convenience, value, and style continues to attract long-term, engaged customers," concluded Dabah.

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Revenue, net $ 4,029,478 $ 4,325,997 Cost of goods sold 1,619,226 1,733,914 Gross profit 2,410,252 2,592,083 Operating expenses Shipping and handling 1,189,222 1,132,084 Payroll, related costs and equity-based compensation 1,111,101 1,599,236 General and administrative 2,024,562 1,930,893 Depreciation and amortization 10,689 5,665 Total operating expenses 4,335,574 4,667,878 Operating loss (1,925,322 ) (2,075,795 ) Other expenses (income) Interest expense 25,190 21,674 Other income - (286,794 ) Total other expenses (income) 25,190 (265,120 ) Net loss $ (1,950,512 ) $ (1,810,675 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,688,194 7,617,834 Diluted 7,688,194 7,617,834

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Balance Sheets April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 264,669 $ 600,595 Restricted cash 4,618 4,618 Accounts receivable 192,718 336,468 Inventory 11,110,934 12,625,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 905,574 1,043,095 Total current assets 12,478,513 14,610,724 Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 132,506 67,957 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,335,385 1,469,665 Total assets $ 13,946,404 $ 16,148,346 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,716,630 $ 2,153,389 Accounts payable, related party 1,338,047 1,107,665 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 395,646 587,112 Operating lease liabilities, current 384,681 438,957 Short-term debt, related party 2,050,000 2,050,000 Total current liabilities 5,885,004 6,337,123 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 994,682 1,061,469 Total liabilities 6,879,686 7,398,592 Commitments and contingencies - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 25,000,000 shares authorized, of which no shares are issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 75,000,000 shares authorized, of which 7,688,194 shares are issued and outstanding as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7,688 7,688 Additional paid-in capital 50,543,987 50,276,511 Accumulated deficit (43,484,957 ) (41,534,445 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,066,718 8,749,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,946,404 $ 16,148,346

Kidpik Corp. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,950,512 ) $ (1,810,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,689 5,665 Equity-based compensation 267,476 617,164 Bad debt expense 80,153 93,142 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 63,597 66,171 Inventory 1,515,014 (650,649 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,521 81,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 13,217 1,896 Accounts payable (436,759 ) 28,282 Accounts payable, related parties 230,382 (194,142 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (191,466 ) (472,125 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (260,688 ) (2,233,663 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment (75,238 ) (17,018 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,238 ) (17,018 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net repayments from advance payable - (735,126 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (735,126 ) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (335,926 ) (2,985,807 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 605,213 8,420,500 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 269,287 $ 5,434,693 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash: Cash $ 264,669 $ 5,430,075 Restricted cash 4,618 4,618 $ 269,287 $ 5,434,693 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow data: Interest paid $ - $ 3,890 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Record right-of-use asset and operating lease liabilities $ - $ 418,951

Revenue by Channel

13 weeks ended

April 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

April 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by channel Subscription boxes $ 2,971,567 $ 3,483,851 $ (512,284 ) (14.7 )% 3rd party sellers 436,298 549,500 (113,202 ) (20.6 )% Online website sales 621,613 292,646 328,967 112.4 % Total revenue $ 4,029,478 $ 4,325,997 $ (296,519 ) (6.9 )%

Subscription Boxes Revenue

13 weeks ended

April 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

April 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Subscription boxes revenue from Active subscriptions - recurring boxes $ 2,401,026 $ 3,136,569 $ (735,543 ) (23.5 )% New subscriptions - first box 570,541 347,282 223,259 64.3 % Total subscription boxes revenue $ 2,971,567 $ 3,483,851 $ (512,284 ) (14.7 )%

Revenue by Product Line

13 weeks ended

April 1, 2023 13 weeks ended

April 2, 2022 Change

($) Change

(%) Revenue by product line Girls' apparel $ 3,047,756 $ 3,256,893 $ (209,137 ) (6.4 )% Boys' apparel 787,159 867,794 (80,635 ) (9.3 )% Toddlers' apparel 194,563 201,310 (6,747 ) (3.4 )% Total revenue $ 4,029,478 $ 4,325,997 $ (296,519 ) (6.9 )%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the first quarter totaled $0.3 million compared to $0.6 million as of 12/31/2022.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.3 million compared to $2.2 million of cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2022.

As of April 1, 2023, we had $12.5 million in total current assets, $5.9 million in total current liabilities and a working capital of $6.6 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company's revenue, net is disaggregated based on the following categories:

April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Revenue by channel Subscription boxes $ 2,971,567 $ 3,483,851 3rd party websites 436,298 549,500 Online website sales 621,613 292,646 Total revenue $ 4,029,478 $ 4,325,997

Gross Margin

For the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Gross margin 59.8 % 59.9 %

Gross profit is equal to our net sales less cost of goods sold. Gross profit as a percentage of our net sales is referred to as gross margin. Cost of sales consists of the purchase price of merchandise sold to customers and includes import duties and other taxes, freight in, returns from customers, inventory write-offs, and other miscellaneous shrinkage.

Shipped Items

We define shipped items as the total number of items shipped in a given period to our customers through our active subscription, Amazon and online website sales.

For the 13 weeks ended (In thousands) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Shipped Items 340 371

Average Shipment Keep Rate

Average shipment keep rate is calculated as the total number of items kept by our customers divided by total number of shipped items in a given period.

For the 13 weeks ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Average Shipment Keep Rate 68.1 % 70.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-routine items that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)", included at the end of this release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and equity-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

For the 13 weeks Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net loss $ (1,950,512 ) $ (1,810,675 ) Add (deduct): Interest expense 25,190 21,674 Other income, net - (286,794 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,689 5,665 Equity-based compensation 267,476 617,164 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,647,157 ) $ (1,452,966 )

Earnings Call Information:

Today at 4:30pm ET, the company will host a live teleconference call that is accessible over the internet at the company's website, https://investor.kidpik.com and additionally by dialing at 1-877-407-9039 or at 1-201-689-8470 for international callers.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671, internationally, with the Replay Pin Number: 13738787. The replay will be available until May 23, 2023.

About Kidpik Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

