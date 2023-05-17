TÜV Rheinland, Rheinische Netzgesellschaft, and GVG Rhein-Erft have supplied 100 households in Erftstadt, Germany, with gas mixed with 20% hydrogen. They have found there were no disruptions to systems, devices, or the network itself.From pv magazine Germany Since October, TÜV Rheinland, German energy supplier GVG Rhein-Erft, and network operator Rheinische Netzgesellschaft (RNG) have been testing the impact of adding 20% of hydrogen to the gas network in Erftstadt, near Cologne, Germany. At the end of the heating period, the partners drew up an interim balance and found that all connected gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...