Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
17.05.2023 | 09:10
GridGain Systems: GridGain Announces Silver Sponsorship of the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in the UK

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2023®, provider of a unified real-time data platform, today announced its participation in the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023, taking place May 22-24, 2023 in London, UK.

A Silver Sponsor for the conference (booth #133), GridGain will highlight the latest advancements and customer deployments in in-memory computing. GridGain representatives including Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Lalit Ahuja, SVP of Product and Customer Services, will be on-hand to demo their industry-leading Unified Real-Time Data Platform. GridGain will also host a Geek Gadget Giveaway where all attendees will have a chance to win one of over 50 cool tech gadgets.

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2023 will focus on empowering organizations to harness the true power of data and analytics strategies to optimize decision-making during this time of ever present disruption.

Interested in attending the Summit? Registerwith priority code "BIE24IEDC" to save €600 off the standard price, compliments of GridGain.

WHAT: Gartner Data & Analytics Summit UK (https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/data-analytics-uk)
WHO: Katherine Rincon, Chief Marketing Officer, and Lalit Ahuja, SVP of Product and Customer Services
WHEN: May 22-24, 2023
WHERE: ExCeL London
Royal Victoria Dock 1 Western Gateway
London, England E16 1XL United Kingdom
Booth #133

Request a Meeting or Onsite Demo: https://meetings.hubspot.com/katherine197/demo

About GridGain Systems
GridGain is the leading unified real-time processing platform for data-driven applications that demand extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute enable data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, and disk-based persistence at in-memory speeds. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, enabling companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi-, hybrid-, and inter-cloud environments. GridGain is trusted by companies like Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, AT&T, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, continuously train machine learning models for AI, or provide a fast-access data hub.

To learn more, please visit www.gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Brigit Valencia
For GridGain Systems
Brigit@compel-pr.com
360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


