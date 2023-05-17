Infosys Recognized as Number One Service Provider Across the United Kingdom in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023

Infosys achieves a notable rise in overall ranking in the United Kingdom with a customer satisfaction score of 83 percent, as compared to the industry average of 72 percent

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the number one service provider across the United Kingdom (UK) in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023. The report ranked Infosys as an 'Exceptional Performer' in the categories of Digital Transformation, Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services, and Workplace Services. Infosys also ranked number one overall in General Satisfaction, Service Delivery and Account Management Quality.





Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting, surveyed over 300 participants of the top IT spending organizations in the UK, engaging over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1400 cloud sourcing relationships. These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.

Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:

Infosys ranked number one in the UK and as an 'Exceptional Performer' in the categories of digital transformation, application services, cloud & infrastructure hosting services, and workplace services.

Infosys ranked above the industry average by 11 percent, making it one of the top system integrators in the UK.

Infosys positioned as the leading service provider that can drive transformational change by using innovative technologies and services.

Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Information Officer, Retail, NatWest Group, said, "I congratulate Infosys on attaining the top ranking in the Whitelane Research UK IT Sourcing Study 2023. As a dependable partner of NatWest, Infosys has played a crucial role in implementing strategic transformational and regulatory programs across the bank. Infosys has provided seamless support across various initiatives aimed at improving customer experiences, reducing costs, and boosting revenue. Its innovative mindset, value-based delivery, and dynamic and forward-thinking talent pool all contribute to this success. Together with Infosys, we continue to deliver against our purpose and place our customers at the center of everything we do."

David Hill, Chief Digital Officer at University of Nottingham, said, "Infosys has been a trusted strategic partner of the University since 2017. The team works in partnership with us to deliver a program of support and continuous improvement to help the University optimize and enhance its Student Records Management system alongside successfully achieving a seamless migration to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Well done to Infosys for achieving the top ranking in the 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study."

Diana Kennedy, Group Chief Technology and Architecture Officer, Bupa, said, "Agility and scalability are critical for any healthcare enterprise to thrive in today's dynamic environment. Infosys has been an integral part in our digital transformation journey, leveraging data to enhance our products and services portfolio. We have leveraged Infosys capabilities to enhance business performance and offer personalized and accessible healthcare services to our customers. I congratulate Infosys for achieving the top rank in the 2023 UK IT Sourcing Study."

Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe, Whitelane Research, said, "The market dynamics are changing at a rapid pace today. Hence, it has become extremely crucial to have business models which are a well-structured mixed bags of high-end offerings and a solid client base. Infosys' display of extreme professionalism and the quality of their services have rightfully resulted in the team being recognized as the number one service provider in Whitelane's United Kingdom IT Sourcing Study. Infosys has established itself as a leader in the industry, paving the way for a brighter and more successful future for all."

Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Strategic Sales, Infosys, said, "Being ranked as number one service provider across the United Kingdom in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting 2023 IT Sourcing Study is a result of the team effort that we put in at Infosys to always deliver the best results for our clients. We believe in putting our clients first and remain deeply committed to delivering best in-class excellence as we help our customers navigate their digital transformation journeys."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

