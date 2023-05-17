Taisei Corp. has installed second-life solar panels at Fukoka Airport's new office buildings in Japan to test their performance for temporary power production.Japan's Taisei Corp. has revealed that it has used second-life solar panels at the construction site at Fukuoka Airport, the main airport on the Japanese island of Kyushu. The company said the reuse of the panels is intended at improving the carbon footprint of the construction site and also at testing the performance of the PV modules for future applications where power production must be ensured for a limited amount of time and not the ...

