EXFO Inc.: EXFO ADVANCING TEST & MEASUREMENT FOR FIBER OPTICS PROVIDER ALKER

QUEBEC CITY, QC, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring and analytics experts, today announced that Alker Fibre Optic Specialists, a worldwide supplier of fiber optics, is adding EXFO test & measurement solutions to its UK manufacturing lab for advanced diagnostics and quality assurance. Alker is a preferred supplier to companies across all sectors around the world, including such entities as the UK Ministry of Defence, Rolls Royce, and universities across Europe.

"EXFO is pleased to provide Alker, an innovative fiber optics manufacturer, with our industry-leading test solutions to enable advanced diagnostics," said Wim te Niet, Vice President EMEA, EXFO.

Alker is enhancing its test capabilities as the company continues to provide solutions supporting even the most rigorous fiber optic deployments, from outer space to underwater and deep underground.

"We strive to provide our customers with bespoke solutions of the highest quality. Adding EXFO test solutions to our manufacturing lab will help ensure we continue to meet and exceed expectations now and in future," said Clair McMahon, Managing Director at Alker.

Alker has chosen the following EXFO solutions:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDRs)

EXFO's acclaimed OTDRs provide highly accurate measurements to easily characterize and validate fiber links. These intelligent and automated test tools enable faster and simplified one-step fiber testing, providing consistent test results and preventing the reporting of false-positive results.

MaxTester 720C: provides first-time-right fiber characterization due to its short 'dead zones' and effective dynamic range. This compact quad unit is optimized for singlemode and multimode testing in many environments.

Fiber inspection scopes

EXFO's fully automated fiber inspection scopes provide fast and consistent pass/fail assessments to avoid dirty or damaged connectors, one of the most common causes of optical network problems.

FIP-500 fiber inspection scope -self-contained unit that provides the fastest inspection in the industry with the most reliable results. Its quick connect mechanism allows swapping from single-fiber to multi-fiber and now to duplex connectors in a matter of seconds.

- fully-automated inspection scope featuring USB wired connectivity to PC and EXFO platforms.

Optical Loss Test Set (OLTS)

EXFO's MaxTester 945 Fiber Certifier OLTS is a tablet-inspired test solution that certifies fiber cabling. The unit has an intuitive interface and provides icon-based functions and instant boot-up, as well as onboard assistance and onboard professional reporting.

Because these test solutions are portable, Alker can use the equipment both in their manufacturing lab and during customer site visits.

About EXFO

EXFO develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the global communications industry. We are trusted advisers to fixed and mobile network operators, hyper-scalers and leaders in the manufacturing, development and research sector. They count on us to deliver superior visibility and insights into network performance, service reliability and user experience. Building on over 35 years of innovation, EXFO's unique blend of equipment, software and services enable faster, more confident transformations related to 5G, cloud-native and fiber optic networks.

About Alker

Alker, established in 1985, is proud to be one of the oldest Fibre optic solution providers and Fibre Optic Terminations houses in the UK. Specialising in high-quality engineered fibre optic solutions for use in harsh environments, providing full-service solutions from consultancy and design through to manufacture.

As a small independent fibre optic solutions provider, we can adapt quickly to the growing demands of our customers, offering fast turnaround capability without compromising on quality. Alker continues to support many of the most respected primes across multiple industries such as Defence, Aerospace, Space, Marine, Transport, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Medical and Nuclear. Visit our website for more information.

