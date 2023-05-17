Ribbon Biolabs, the DNA synthesis company, today announced its participation in the SynBioBeta 2023 conference, held from May 23 to May 25, 2023, in Oakland, CA. The company's presence at the conference includes a Lightning Talk on the impact of synthetic DNA of sub-genomic lengths in industry and research, as well as a company booth. As the largest synthetic biology industry conference, SynBioBeta brings together biological engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss the latest industry developments.

"Our presentation at SynBioBeta aims to highlight the implications that the synthesis of long and more complex DNA can have on various industries," said Harold P. de Vladar, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Ribbon Biolabs. "With the ability to design DNA at sub-genomic and genomic levels, we will witness a paradigm change enabling the creation of tunable biosystems that encode for new metabolic circuits or genes for novel molecular machines, facilitating a surge of new technological breakthroughs."

Presentation Details

Title: Beyond Writing DNA: From Molecules to Biosystems

Time: May 24, 2023; 11:58-12:02 PM PT

Presenter: Harold P. de Vladar, CEO and Founder of Ribbon Biolabs

In addition to Harold de Vladar's presentation, Head of Data Operations and Co-founder Wladimir Labeikovsky, CTO Mark Brehme, and CBO Jodi Barrientos will be attending the conference and available for meetings with industry colleagues at booth 19.

In parallel to its participation at SynBioBeta, Ribbon announces the launch of its commercial activities through its Early Access Program for pharma, biotech, and academia. The company provides DNA molecules without size or sequence limitations on a commercial scale. Ribbon Biolabs' technology will enable new areas of research for its partners and reduce the time required for pharmaceutical R&D efforts.

About Ribbon Biolabs

Ribbon Biolabs is a synthetic biology leader driving DNA synthesis beyond the limits of current technologies. With our automated, enzyme-based InfiniSynth platform, Ribbon Biolabs can provide DNA molecules without size or sequence limitations, at a high level of accuracy and at unprecedented speed. We are pioneering a highly differentiated approach to create value for our partners and for the next wave of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

