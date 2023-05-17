Anzeige
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
14,21014,23011:27
17.05.2023 | 11:10
ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to be held in Amsterdam at 12.15 pm on 29 June 2023. The documents, including the agenda and notes, are available on ABN AMRO's website.

At the EGM, a decision will be taken regarding the proposed appointment of Femke de Vries as a new member of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board. The appointment will be for a period of four years ending at the opening of the 2027 Annual General Meeting, and is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

Tom de Swaan, Chair of the Supervisory Board: 'We're very pleased with the nomination of Femke de Vries as a Supervisory Board member. Femke has been nominated on account of her relevant financial sector knowledge and experience, at a scientific as well as practical level. She also knows a great deal about the risk and compliance domain. In previous years, she was active in various roles at the Dutch central bank DNB and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets AFM. Her roles involved supervision of financial services in all their aspects. Additionally, she has chaired the Dutch financial sector's Climate Commitment Initiative.'

The EGM will be held at ABN AMRO's head office, Gustav Mahlerlaan 10, 1082 PP Amsterdam, and will start at 12.15 pm.

This EGM will be held as a physical meeting only. Consequently, as a holder of shares or depositary receipts, you must either be physically present or issue a written or electronic proxy to exercise your voting rights. This is a departure from previous general meetings, which were held in hybrid form. It is therefore not possible to attend the meeting virtually.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282


Attachment

  • 20230516_Pressrelease - ABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8a6c93d-bec4-449e-8168-0f6c5f3e5742)

