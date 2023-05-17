NTPC says it will assess the feasibility of a 130 MW floating solar plant in the Indian state of Tripura, while Gujarat State Electricity is seeking consultancy services for a proposed 1.5 GW floating solar plant.From pv magazine India State-run power producer NTPC will conduct a feasibility study for a 130 MW floating solar power plant in Gomati district, Tripura. As of April 30, 2023, Tripura's installed solar power capacity stood at 17.93 MW, comprising ground-mount (5 MW), rooftop (4.78 MW), and off-grid installations (8.15 MW). To boost renewable energy, the Tripura state government has ...

