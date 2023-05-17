Trade Credit Insurance Market to be Worth $22.13 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trade credit insurance market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing uncertainty and non-payment frauds. Furthermore, the rise in the import and export trades worldwide is also anticipated to drive the market's growth.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. The growth can be attributed owing to the help offered by trade credit insurance to large national and multi-national companies to improve credit management, introduce lines of credit, expand sales markets, enhance their balance sheet to increase shareholder value and protect cash flow.

The whole turnover coverage segment led the industry in 2022. The whole turnover trade credit insurance policies provide better protection and is an excellent risk management solution, as it allows for coverage for all the accounts receivable and reduces credit risk, thereby fueling the segment's growth.

The international application segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth can be anticipated owing to the factors such as low risk and greater confidence due to no fear of non-payment by foreign buyers.

Food & beverage as a single individual segment dominated the market in 2022. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a high degree of credit risk in the food & beverage sector due to the involvement of perishable items and the reliance on a few large customers.

Europe dominated the market in 2022. The growing adoption of trade credit insurance policies across the region is anticipated to fuel the regional market's growth.

Read full market research report, "Trade Credit Insurance Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Coverage, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Trade Credit Insurance Market Growth & Trends

Recently, venture capital firms have started focusing on insurance start-ups, assisting them in raising funds to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2022, Hokodo Services Ltd, an insurance company based in London, announced that it raised USD 40 million through a series B funding round led by Notion Capital, a venture capital fund. The company aimed to utilize these funds for redefining the way that businesses transact.

The increasing partnerships between the market players to expand their offerings across various regions is anticipated to drive the market's growth. For instance, in June 2022, Coface, a trade credit insurance provider, entered into a strategic partnership with Doha Insurance Group, an insurer in Qatar. This partnership was aimed at offering credit insurance products to companies based in Qatar and assisting them in boosting their growth in their export and domestic markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global industry. Lockdowns were implemented due to the pandemic, which led to a temporary prohibition on import and export, and manufacturing across multiple industries. Furthermore, it resulted in a sudden drop in the demand for trade credit insurance policies. However, the temporary shutdown of production units led to increased losses for businesses, due to which defaults in payment have risen tremendously, acting as one of the key drivers of the industry.

Trade Credit Insurance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global trade credit insurance market based on enterprise size, coverage, application, end-use, and region:

Trade Credit Insurance Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Trade Credit Insurance Market - Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Whole Turnover Coverage

Single Buyer Coverage

Trade Credit Insurance Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Domestic

International

Trade Credit Insurance Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Food & Beverage

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Automotive

Others

Trade Credit Insurance Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) UAE



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

South Africa

List of Key Players in the Trade Credit Insurance Market

Allianz Trade

Atradius N.V.

Coface

American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Zurich

Chubb

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Great American Insurance Company

Aon plc

Credendo

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

On-demand Insurance Market - The global on-demand insurance market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased consumer interest in flexible and personalized insurance schemes is the key driver of growth for the on-demand insurance industry. The nature of risks faced by individuals and businesses is changing rapidly, with new risks emerging every day. The on-demand insurance policies can be tailored to meet these evolving risks, providing customers with the coverage they need when they need it.

- The global on-demand insurance market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increased consumer interest in flexible and personalized insurance schemes is the key driver of growth for the on-demand insurance industry. The nature of risks faced by individuals and businesses is changing rapidly, with new risks emerging every day. The on-demand insurance policies can be tailored to meet these evolving risks, providing customers with the coverage they need when they need it. Travel Insurance Market - The global travel insurance market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for travel insurance is poised to skyrocket on the account of growth in the tourism industry due to the factors such as easy internet travel bookings, extensive media coverage of various holiday types, an increase in disposable income, and enhanced package holidays.

- The global travel insurance market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for travel insurance is poised to skyrocket on the account of growth in the tourism industry due to the factors such as easy internet travel bookings, extensive media coverage of various holiday types, an increase in disposable income, and enhanced package holidays. Insurtech Market - The global insurtech market size is expected to reach USD 152.43 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 52.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising awareness about the benefits of insurtech solutions in simplifying the claim process, improving communication, and implementing automation is expected to drive market growth. The increased use of robotic process automation in insurance companies to handle repetitive tasks more accurately, quickly, and accurately compared to humans is also one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trade-credit-insurance-market-to-be-worth-22-13-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301827114.html