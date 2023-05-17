Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from eight recent exploration drill holes at its Bullseye property. Several grains of visible gold were observed within a network of quartz veins in drill hole BE-23-014, located approximately 250 metres north of New Found Gold's recently publicized high-grade intercepts at the Everest gold zone.

Highlights:

BE-23-014 intersected 9.84 g/t Au averaged over 12.00 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 133 m below surface, where 10 grains of visible gold were noted within a network of quartz veins. Including 36.75 g/t Au contribution from a 0.45 m sample Including 26.98 g/t Au contribution from a 1.15 m sample Including 27.48 g/t Au contribution from a 0.70 m sample Including 19.22 g/t Au contribution from a 1.10 m sample Including 15.97 g/t Au contribution from a 0.65 m sample

BE-23-007 intersected 4.35 g/t Au over 0.55 m core-length, located at a vertical depth of approximately 50 m below surface, and 3.60 g/t Au over 0.40 m core-length located at a vertical depth of approximately 80 m below surface.

Assay results from 14 of 26 drill holes have been received to date.

A total of 9,536 m has been drilled to date in 26 holes within the northeastern trend of the Appleton Fault and prospective splay structures.

All of Exploits' claim groups within the Appleton and Dog Bay sector of central Newfoundland are now fully permitted for conducting exploration activities with forestry access roads and trails that provide safe, rapid, access into most work areas.

Exploits' local prospecting team has already started investigating additional surface exposures of sulphide mineralization and quartz veining at Bullseye.

Jeff Swinoga, President and CEO, comments, "We are excited to announce our best assay results since the start of our 2023 Bullseye drilling program. Our talented local team is seeing a broad network of multi-stage quartz veins and related sulphide mineralization commonly associated with the track of the Appleton fault structure. We believe this demonstrates that Bullseye has the potential to replicate or extend the high-grade gold mineralization observed by our neighbours within 250 metres of our claim boundaries."

To date, a total of 26 holes consisting of 9,536 metres of NQ drilling, has been completed of the results-oriented drill program. This initial drilling is carefully designed and guided on a daily basis to determine the best potential for encountering high grade gold mineralization along the Company's 1.2 kilometre segment of the Appleton Fault zone.

Other assay highlights from recent drilling at Bullseye include:

BE-23-014 intercepts:

3.98 g/t Au over 0.40 m core-length located at a vertical depth of approximately 75 m below surface.





4.71 g/t Au averaged over 2.50 m core-length at a vertical depth of approximately 103 m below surface. Including 12.98 g/t Au over 0.50 m core-length





7.48 g/t Au averaged over 1.60 m core-length located at a vertical depth of approximately 140 m below surface. Including 11.92 g/t Au over 0.95 m core-length



Bullseye Drilling - Table of Selected Assays

Table 1: Selected drill assays

Bullseye Drilling 2023 - Selected Assays (Exceeding 1.00 g/t Au Value) from Sawn NQ Drill Core

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Vertical Depth (m) Below Surface Analysis Method Au Assay (ppb) Au Assay (g/t) Comments Au - Weighted Average Grade (g/t )*

BE-23-007 61.00 61.55 0.55 ~50m FA-AA 4,347.00 4.35



AND 105.60 106.00 0.40 ~80m FA-AA 3,603.00 3.60





BE-23-008 51.30 51.85 0.55 ~40m Screen-Met 1,433.92 1.43



AND 97.00 98.05 1.05 ~80m FA-AA 1,513.00 1.51





BE-23-009 270.45 271.00 0.55 ~185m Screen-Met 1,324.93 1.32

1.48 g/t Au over 0.95m 271.00 271.40 0.40 Screen-Met 1,702.70 1.70

AND 272.00 272.50 0.50 ~187m FA-AA 1,005.00 1.01





BE-23-010 133.40 134.00 0.60 ~92m FA-AA 1,444.00 1.44





BE-23-011 212.50 213.00 0.50 ~153m FA-AA 1,176.00 1.18





BE-23-012













NSV



BE-23-013 85.00 85.70 0.70 ~61m FA-AA 1,126.00 1.13





BE-23-014 94.80 95.20 0.40 ~75m FA-AA 3,978.00 3.98



AND 98.00 98.50 0.50 ~77m FA-AA 1,237.00 1.24



AND 133.60 134.10 0.50 ~101m Screen-Met 1,825.56 1.83



AND 135.00 135.50 0.50 ~103m Screen-Met 1,244.71 1.24

4.71 g/t Au over 2.50m 135.50 136.00 0.50 Screen-Met 783.18 0.78

136.00 136.50 0.50 Screen-Met 1,212.68 1.21

136.50 137.00 0.50 Screen-Met 12,981.07 12.98

137.00 137.50 0.50 Screen-Met 7,334.09 7.33

AND 173.50 174.00 0.50 ~126m Screen-Met 1,244.84 1.24



AND 176.00 177.00 1.00 ~133m Screen-Met 1,575.30 1.58

9.84 g/t over 12.00m 177.00 177.45 0.45 Screen-Met 36,753.70 36.75 VG Noted 177.45 178.60 1.15 Screen-Met 26,979.36 26.98 178.60 179.20 0.60 Screen-Met 4,009.20 4.01

179.20 179.90 0.70 Screen-Met 27,476.69 27.48 VG Noted 179.90 181.00 1.10 Screen-Met 19,218.39 19.22

181.00 181.40 0.40 Screen-Met 2,885.81 2.89 VG Noted 181.40 182.00 0.60 Screen-Met 2,488.46 2.49

182.00 182.40 0.40 Screen-Met 780.64 0.78

182.40 183.05 0.65 Screen-Met 15,972.65 15.97

183.05 183.60 0.55 Screen-Met 1,985.25 1.99

183.60 184.00 0.40 Screen-Met 2,689.56 2.69

184.00 184.70 0.70 Screen-Met 3,202.30 3.20

184.70 185.10 0.40 Screen-Met 1,330.31 1.33

185.10 186.05 0.95 Screen-Met 4,133.18 4.13

186.05 186.85 0.80 Screen-Met 2,324.96 2.32

186.85 188.00 1.15 Screen-Met 1,860.53 1.86

AND 189.00 190.00 1.00 ~136m FA-AA 1,152.00 1.15



AND 191.00 192.00 1.00 ~138m FA-AA 1,964.00 1.96



AND 193.40 194.35 0.95 ~140m FA-AA 11,917.00 11.92

7.48 g/t Au over 1.60m 194.35 195.00 0.65 FA-AA 997.00 1.00

AND 263.55 264.20 0.65 ~190m FA-AA 1,190.00 1.19

1.06 g/t Au over 1.10m 264.20 264.65 0.45 FA-AA 879.00 0.88



*All intersections are core intervals and do not represent true thickness

Table 2: Drill collar data

Bullseye - Collar Information for Reported Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) BE-23-007 659862 5431016 38 300 -45 301 BE-23-008 659849 5430950 39 300 -45 292 BE-23-009 659756 5430790 41 300 -45 424 BE-23-010 659639 5430887 39 300 -45 250 BE-23-011 659666 5430898 41 210 -45 253 BE-23-012 659685 5430923 39 300 -45 301 BE-23-013 659618 5430755 43 300 -45 400 BE-23-014 659589 5431022 38 195 -45 441

Coordinates Reported in NAD-83

Bullseye Gold Target

The Bullseye claims were staked by Exploits in September 2022, and are contiguous to the very active targets currently being drilled by both New Found Gold and Labrador Gold. The claims are considered by the Company's geologists to be highly prospective because they directly overlay a 1,200 by 400 metre segment of the Appleton Fault and its related splay structures. Over a dozen exploration drill rigs have been employed by the three companies operating within this structural-stratigraphic setting over the past 18 months.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

All prospective NQ core is logged and delineated for sampling by an Exploits' professional geologist. The core is subsequently halved by a diamond-bladed core saw by the Company's technicians with one half being placed in a bag with a unique sample identification. The remaining half core is retained within the Company's secure storage facility in Gander, Newfoundland. Sample bags are sealed and then shipped directly to Eastern Analytical Ltd. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at defined intervals following the Company's QA/QC documented procedures, representing approximately 5% of all samples sent for assaying. All core samples are analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. of 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL, a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of Exploits. Samples are analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish (Au-FAA 30 ppb process) and/or a four-acid digestion followed by multi-element ICP-OES analysis. All samples with visible gold or assaying above 10.0 g/t Au are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Tylee, P.Geo., VP of Exploration with Exploits, is a qualified person within the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tylee has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success along the Appleton Fault zone and parallel structures within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

