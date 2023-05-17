Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RBA) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in sustainable energy solutions, announces its full support of the Chilean government's recent push towards a new method of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), according to a recent article in mining.com:

While the demand for Lithium continues to soar, Chile's traditional method of extracting the mineral through evaporation ponds has become increasingly unsustainable. The mining.com article states: "billions of litres of salty water is vaporized in one of the most arid places on Earth".

"As the Chilean government prepares to unveil a policy to develop new deposits, it will require projects to use a more selective or direct process that would mean far less evaporation," states the article. "For us, any future development has to done (sic) with direct extraction," Mining Minister Hernando is quoted as saying in the article.

Both SQM and Albemarle, Chile's major lithium producers, currently pump up vast amounts of brine, storing it in giant evaporation ponds for a year or more before processing it and shipping it off to Chinese and Korean battery makers. They are presently investigating alternative cutting-edge DLE technologies, according to the mining.com article.

"We believe that the new extraction method proposed by the Chilean government is a crucial step towards creating a more sustainable and efficient lithium mining industry," said Tevano's CEO David Bajwa.

"Our Eo-Cycle DLE technology employs a closed-looped process that returns 100% of the depleted brine water into the aquifers, processing an estimated 2 cubic meters of throughput per minute with an expected lithium recovery rate of up to 95%. This process also allows for the selective extraction of lithium from various sources, while minimizing the production of waste materials," added Aqua-Eo's CTO Mohammed Al-Mofty, P. Eng.

Tevano's support for the Chilean government's new DLE method and its expertise in sustainable extraction technology solutions, positions the company as a key player in the transition towards a more environmentally sustainable approach to lithium mining.

"By reducing the need for large infrastructure investments while minimizing the use of expensive chemicals and water resources, our technology can also lower the overall cost of lithium production," concluded Mr. Bajwa.

Tevano is committed to developing and commercializing innovative technologies that have the potential to transform industries and create long-term value for our stakeholders. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aqua-Eo, an environmentally focused industrial technology and engineering company, Tevano is fostering the development of its commercial extraction solutions for lithium and other strategic metals, industrial wastewater and oil and gas effluent remediation and treatment.

