Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, today announced a new integration between Splunk and the company's Reveal platform. The new technology partnership bolsters visibility, protection, and leverages customer's investment in existing security solutions to improve incident response effectiveness.

"Data is constantly in-use and in-motion and risky user behavior is often missed by legacy DLP solutions. This can lead to sensitive data being inappropriately accessed or exfiltrated from your organization," said Constance Stack, Chief Executive Officer of Next. "Security solution complexity and a lack of resources often forces enterprises to selectively deploy, leaving gaps. With our new Splunk integration, joint customers gain visibility of how, where, and when their sensitive data is being accessed and put at risk, whether intentionally or not; and now they can choose to manage incidents in Splunk, if that's their preference."

Reveal's Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) streaming service provides a simple configuration process that enables organizations to reduce response times through the automated ingestion of detections into their existing SIEM tools and workflows. As part of this capability, the Next DLP Reveal Technology Add-on is now available in Splunkbase. This add-on provides a simple way for insider risk and DLP activity observed by Reveal to be pulled into Splunk and correlated with other cybersecurity data sets for more effective incident response and investigation.

"With our new Streaming Service and Splunk integration we are providing security teams with a much-needed platform that enables them to consolidate and simplify their security processes," said Ana Garcia, Product Manager. "Next's technology ecosystem approach benefits every customer who can now seamlessly and quickly uncover risks to prevent a breach and improve visibility and productivity."

The Reveal Platform was purpose built for the cloud. Reveal has been tested to handle the most complex data protection challenges for security conscious global organizations of all sizes. By leveraging modern cloud-based microservice architectures and scalable components, Reveal customers can rapidly expand deployments from hundreds of agents to hundreds of thousands without increased complexity.

Next DLP ("Next") is a leading provider of insider risk and data protection solutions. Next is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered solution built for today's threat landscape. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, educates employees and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company's leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

