The report provides historical market size figures in value and volume terms from 2017-2022. The forecast (also in value and volume) runs from 2023-2027.

This report reviews the UK parcels market encompassing the business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer small business consigned segments. Having been refined, extended and improved over the last 18 years, it is the leading survey of the UK parcels market, used by many carriers, and other parties with interests in the industry.

It quantifies the market size, historical growth rates, segmentation patterns and levels of industry profitability while reviewing key factors behind these figures.

The market size estimate is derived from the publisher's bottom-up model of the revenues of all of the operators in the market with adjustments made to add and remove non-parcels activity, as appropriate. This model has been regularly updated and refined since it was first developed in 2004 with the publisher's forecast approach fine tuned in the light of experience.

We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth in particular the macroeconomic environment, retail sales and home shopping setting out historical trends and available forecasts.

The competitive landscape section compares the operating models, strategies and performance of all the national parcels networks. It also evaluates new entrants to the market, such as brokers, parcel shop and locker networks and cross-border B2C specialists.

The report is intended for parcels carriers themselves, users of their services, partners, investors, banks, analysts, consultants and other parties with interests in the sector.

The report is based on:

Financial analysis of the accounts of companies in the industry

Discussions with the publisher's network of senior-level contacts in the market

In-depth analysis of the macroeconomic environment and relevant market drivers

Extensive desk research

Our own experience of advising both carriers and investors in the parcels industry

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

APC

Collect Plus

DHL

DPD

DX

Evri

FedEx

Geek+

Hikrobot

Paack

Parcel2Go

Parcelforce

ParcelShop

Royal Mail

Soly

TNT Express

Tuffnells

UK Mail

UPS

WN Direct

Yodel

Zedify

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

About this report

Summary

About the Publisher

Parcels market

The parcels market includes next day or deferred delivery of parcels from around 0.75-40kg in weight

Key features of the market include high operational gearing, low capital intensity, scale economies arising from consolidation and low customer retention

B2B, B2C and C2X segments have converged but retain distinct characteristics

Franchised models are receding but other forms of outsourcing are widespread

The last mile for home delivery remains both a challenge and an area of innovation

Parcel shop and locker networks

Market size, growth and segmentation

Non-parcel activities of the main networks have been excluded and parcels activities of other operators have been included

The market was growing strongly prior to COVID

Figures from Ofcom and others support our views of market size and growth

The B2B, B2C and C2X segments are impacted by different drivers hence have grown at different rates

Volume trends

Price trends

The C2X segment

The market is often segmented by speed of delivery, type of item and international/domestic delivery

Consumers are increasingly opting for premium delivery services, although this changed temporarily during lockdown

Same day services provided by third party carriers have not, so far, become widespread

Domestic deliveries account for the majority of the market

Larger/heavier items are not compatible with highly automated parcels sortation processes

Market drivers

The main drivers of the parcels market are online shopping and the overall level of economic activity

Sales of second hand items are important for the C2X segment

Pricing is largely driven by competition

UK GDP has fallen sharply in 2020 as a result of COVID-19

B2B parcels has broadly tracked movements in real GDP

Total retail sales have continued to grow, year on year

Of the range of routes via which an online purchase can reach a consumer some, but not all, require a parcel delivery

Online retailing has grown considerably over the last decade, peaking during the pandemic.

Certain categories of online purchase do not lead to a parcel movement

The UK is a worldwide leader in internet shopping

International sales by UK e-retailers have slowed since Brexit

Average internet shopping transaction values have varied from year to year

Rates of returns which are not captured by e-commerce statistics are (slowly) rising

Forecasts

Our market forecast considers the three main segments (B2B, B2C and C2X) separately

The UK is expected to experience a fall in GDP

Our forecast is based on the B2B parcels segment maintaining its recent historical relationship with GDP growth

We expect to see growth in retail sales at a slower rate

Growth in international internet retail sales is expected to continue to be faster than domestic sales

Forecasts for growth of click-and-collect mean that home delivery may not increase further

Market value forecast to 2023

Market volume and price forecasts to 2023

Competitive landscape

UK parcels operators can be divided into several categories

During the pandemic, B2C specialists gained share while the integrators fell back

There have been several long-term share movements over the last decade

The UK parcels market is now on the border between 'moderately concentrated' and 'competitive market'

The fastest growing companies have been the newer players, followed by DPD (and DPD Local), and Evri

Features of carrier business models underpin both segment focus and profitability

Tuffnells, Evri and Amazon Logistics have business models which reflect the requirements of their respective niches

Robotics

Industry margins have increased

significantly over the last decade

The overall industry picture masks a wide variation in profitability

The two most profitable major networks have also been amongst the fastest-growing

Yodel and Tuffnells have become profitable in their most recent year

