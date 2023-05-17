Neudesic, an IBM Company: Neudesic Partners With Profisee to Create the First Azure-Based Data Governance Accelerator

Neudesic, an IBM Company and the 2022 Microsoft US AI Partner of the Year, and Profisee, a leading provider of master data management (MDM) solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that delivered a comprehensive data governance accelerator for organizations looking to improve their data governance capabilities at scale.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Neudesic, an IBM Company and the 2022 Microsoft US AI Partner of the Year, and Profisee, a leading provider of master data management (MDM) solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that delivered a comprehensive data governance accelerator for organizations looking to improve their data governance capabilities at scale.

Now residing on the Azure Marketplace, Neudesic's Data Governance Accelerator brings together Microsoft Synapse, Purview, and Profisee MDM, to help organizations overcome common data challenges associated with a sprawling data ecosystem. Neudesic brings its data governance experience, innovation assets, and corporate partnerships to reduce the time to deploy an end-to-end data governance strategy and customized solution.

"Since Microsoft Purview launched, thousands of organizations have collectively discovered billions of data assets and served up millions of searches every month that empower knowledge workers to find valuable enterprise data quickly and easily," said David O'Keefe, Senior Partner Technology Strategist at Microsoft. "As an early Microsoft Purview partner, Neudesic and their solution accelerator can help organizations set the foundation to improve their governance posture while reducing time to deploy and time to value."

Key benefits of the Data Governance Accelerator include:

Integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse and Databricks

Reduce deployment complexity with preconfigured data pipelines, infrastructure as code, and documentation Integration with existing data governance frameworks and technologies

End-to-end Data Governance solution: Metadata Management (Purview) + Master Data Management (Profisee) + Persona Driven Access Control

Frameworks, policies, and training for sustainable data governance

"Neudesic is a premier strategic partner of ours, and we are excited to make trusted data a reality for more organizations as part of their turn-key Governed Data Platform through the Azure Marketplace," said Mark McDermott, Head of Global Alliances at Profisee. "This turn-key offering along with leading Microsoft services for data governance and analytics enables organizations to make their digital transformation a reality through a single implementation with an expert Microsoft partner in Neudesic."

With this accelerator, organizations can achieve a greater degree of data quality, lineage, and impact analysis, so that it can be used for better decision-making and business insights.

Orion Gebremedhin, Vice President of Technology, Data & AI at Neudesic, added, "The integration of Neudesic's Data Governance Accelerator with Profisee MDM on the Azure Marketplace solidifies our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions that help our clients manage their data with confidence and ease."

Overall, we are proud to bring this accelerator to market with our partners as a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to implement effective end-to-end data governance practices and ensure compliance with regulations and industry standards.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Neudesic's Data Governance Accelerator.

Additional Resources

See the Neudesic Governed Data Platform on the Azure Marketplace.

About Neudesic, an IBM Company

Neudesic, an IBM Company, is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California. To learn more, visit www.neudesic.com.

About Profisee

Profisee MDM is how enterprises can finally solve the data quality issues that have been holding back so many strategic initiatives. With the industry's only "make it easy, make it accurate, make it scale" approach to data management, Profisee helps companies get past the "brick wall" of data quality issues without the cost, complexity and risk of traditional MDM solutions.

Customers can leverage Profisee MDM SaaS for a true Software-as-a-Service experience, or maintain complete deployment flexibility in any cloud, on-premise or via a hybrid model. With a low total cost of ownership, fast implementations and a truly flexible multidomain platform, Profisee fully cleans and unifies your enterprise data - so you can finally make it happen.

Profisee operates directly in the United States, Europe and Australia - as well as through a network of Value-added Resellers (VARs), Systems Integrators (SIs) and world-class Professional Consulting firms across the globe - and offers customers 24/7 support. To learn more, please visit Profisee.com.

