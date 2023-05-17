KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 17
17 May 2023
Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 11:00am on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.
In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|Votes Withheld
|1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
|60,059,430
|100.00%
|1,700
|0.00%
|60,061,130
|58,230
|2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report
|56,345,523
|93.73%
|3,769,367
|6.27%
|60,114,890
|4,470
|3 - To declare a final dividend of 24.5p per Ordinary Share
|60,117,950
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|60,117,950
|1,410
|4 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
|59,312,738
|98.66%
|804,802
|1.34%
|60,117,540
|1,820
|5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors
|59,705,056
|99.31%
|412,594
|0.69%
|60,117,650
|1,710
|6 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director
|59,517,475
|99.01%
|593,548
|0.99%
|60,111,023
|8,337
|7 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director
|60,006,344
|99.83%
|100,679
|0.17%
|60,107,023
|12,337
|8 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director
|59,527,933
|99.04%
|579,090
|0.96%
|60,107,023
|12,337
|9 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE as a Director
|57,942,782
|96.39%
|2,168,241
|3.61%
|60,111,023
|8,337
|10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist as a Director
|56,578,088
|94.12%
|3,532,934
|5.88%
|60,111,022
|8,338
|11 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director
|59,515,013
|99.01%
|594,310
|0.99%
|60,109,323
|8,337
|12 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director
|60,044,122
|99.89%
|65,592
|0.11%
|60,109,714
|9,646
|13 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|58,861,429
|97.91%
|1,256,521
|2.09%
|60,117,950
|1,410
|14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|59,194,276
|98.47%
|921,974
|1.53%
|60,116,250
|3,110
|15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances
|54,756,003
|91.08%
|5,360,247
|8.92%
|60,116,250
|3,110
|16 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares
|59,705,333
|99.34%
|398,929
|0.66%
|60,104,262
|15,098
|17 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure
|59,085,620
|98.29%
|1,030,939
|1.71%
|60,116,559
|2,801
|18 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice
|59,228,843
|98.52%
|889,056
|1.48%
|60,117,899
|1,461
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 60,117,950 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 82.61% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 17 May 2023 was 72,776,602 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 323,133 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 13, and 17 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16, and 18 as Special Resolutions.
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.