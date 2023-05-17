KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

17 May 2023

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 11:00am on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 60,059,430 100.00% 1,700 0.00% 60,061,130 58,230 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 56,345,523 93.73% 3,769,367 6.27% 60,114,890 4,470 3 - To declare a final dividend of 24.5p per Ordinary Share 60,117,950 100.00% 0 0.00% 60,117,950 1,410 4 - To re-appoint

Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 59,312,738 98.66% 804,802 1.34% 60,117,540 1,820 5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors 59,705,056 99.31% 412,594 0.69% 60,117,650 1,710 6 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director 59,517,475 99.01% 593,548 0.99% 60,111,023 8,337 7 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director 60,006,344 99.83% 100,679 0.17% 60,107,023 12,337 8 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director 59,527,933 99.04% 579,090 0.96% 60,107,023 12,337 9 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE as a Director 57,942,782 96.39% 2,168,241 3.61% 60,111,023 8,337 10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist as a Director 56,578,088 94.12% 3,532,934 5.88% 60,111,022 8,338 11 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director 59,515,013 99.01% 594,310 0.99% 60,109,323 8,337 12 - To re-elect Michael Speakman as a Director 60,044,122 99.89% 65,592 0.11% 60,109,714 9,646 13 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 58,861,429 97.91% 1,256,521 2.09% 60,117,950 1,410 14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 59,194,276 98.47% 921,974 1.53% 60,116,250 3,110 15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances 54,756,003 91.08% 5,360,247 8.92% 60,116,250 3,110 16 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares 59,705,333 99.34% 398,929 0.66% 60,104,262 15,098 17 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure 59,085,620 98.29% 1,030,939 1.71% 60,116,559 2,801 18 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 59,228,843 98.52% 889,056 1.48% 60,117,899 1,461

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 60,117,950 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 82.61% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 17 May 2023 was 72,776,602 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 323,133 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 13, and 17 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16, and 18 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.