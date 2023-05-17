Chinese researchers have developed a solar cell using CsSnI3 perovskite, known for its unique phase transitions and near-IR emissions. By simulating the device with various electron transport layers (ETLs) and hole transport layers (HTLs), they determined that the optimal cell could be created using a titanium oxide (TiO2) ETL and a nickel(II) oxide (NiOx) HTL.Scientists from the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in China have simulated a solar cell based on an absorber using a perovskite material known as CsSnI3, which is an inorganic perovskite that has low exciton binding energy, ...

