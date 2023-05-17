Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW), an Ohio-based plant-based and science-focused wellness company operating in the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, announced that Stephen Letourneau, Chief Branding Officer and Director of Better For You Wellness, will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) 2023. The event will occur Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 pm at Hudson Yards in New York City.

With all eyes on food (and beverage) as the gateway to mainstream consumption, Letourneau will participate in the LMCC main stage discussion, "Food is the Future: The Rise of the Influencer Grocer & CPG Wellness," featuring fellow thought leaders Jake Bullock, Co-Founder Cann, Breanna Neff, CFS Founder & Chief Food Scientist, brelixi, Emily Shildt, Founder & CEO, Pop Up Grocer, Franny Tacy CEO, Franny's Farmacy. Beauty Independent's Retail Editor, Erica La Sala, will moderate the event.

The panelists were chosen to lend considerable insight into how diverse categories such as beauty, wellness, food, and beverage can harmoniously thrive at retail. As a thought leader in luxe skincare and canna-wellness, Stephen Letourneau has spoken at intimate gatherings for the press, financial institutions, and C-Suite panels to discuss the global skincare and wellness trends and how the different international markets will embrace and amplify the space.

B2B trade events connect crossover retailers, media, investors, and CPG executives to visionary CBD, Hemp, and Cannabis-related premium brands - with a keen focus on clean beauty, skincare, specialty food/beverage, & everyday wellness. Since 2018 LMCC has been the premier invite-only B2B trade event connecting luxury Cannabis, CBD, & Hemp wellness brands to traditional retailers, leading dispensaries, global media, and the Investment Community / Family Offices. Retail buyers from Ulta Beauty, Bloomingdale's, KITH, The Vitamin Shoppe, and international media such as Bloomberg, Beauty Independent, and Bon Appétit attended the conference.

"I am sharing BFYW's soon-to-acquire Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) with my esteemed colleagues at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York City to discuss wellness trends and premium functional beverages," commented Mr. Letourneau. "LMCC is a great place to showcase SJCCC's infused and non-infused functional beverage line and speak with hoteliers and retailers who seek to embrace wellness trends."

In addition to its traditional coffee line-up, the Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection provides hemp-infused whole and ground bean coffee, individual pods serving (K-Cup and Nespresso), and ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew via its parent Company, The Jordre Well.

