Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Receives Permit Approval for Maiden Drill Program on The Lithium Butte Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce the approval of the Notice of Intention to Commence Exploration ("NOI") for a maiden drill program on the Lithium Butte Property, located in Juab County, approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. Approval was issued by the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining ("DOGM"), in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). This also includes a cultural review by the BLM Fillmore, Utah field office. The proposed reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is designed within a 2.23 acres disturbance area and the required reclamation surety (bond) of US $40,100 will be posted shortly.

The Lithium Butte Property hosts claystone volcanic tuff breccia units interpreted to be highly prospective for lithium (Li), beryllium (Be) and rare earth mineralization. Company sampling has returned up to 4,080 parts per million lithium (ppm Li) from a grab sample and channel sampling returned 25.2 metres at 1,388 ppm Li, including 8.0 metres at 2,155 ppm Li and 0.7 metre at 3,540 ppm Li. Multiple prospective targets have been indicated and the maiden RC program is designed to test for both lithium and beryllium mineralization.

Mr. Mike England, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states: "We are grateful to the DOGM and the BLM for an efficient and professional permitting process. We are looking forward to completing the first modern (since the 1960s) drill program on multiple targets on the Lithium Butte property this summer."

Juab County is an active exploration and mining area, with 61% of global beryllium produced by Materion Resources from the Spor Mountain mine, gold exploration and high-grade mining at the Tintic Mine by Osisko Development Corp, and drilling and exploration at the Tintic project by Ivanhoe Electric. (Utah Geological Survey Circular 134, 37 p., https://doi.org/10.34191/C-134.)

Program QA/QC - Samples taken to date were transported in sealed bags by the Company personnel and shipped to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Ancaster, Ontario. Actlabs is an independent ISO/IEC 17025 certified laboratory. Li analysis was performed using sodium peroxide fusion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). As part of the QA/QC program Rockland geologists included blanks and certified reference materials (CRM) with the soil samples. No significant issues with blanks or CRMs were noted.

Lindsay Bottomer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, is responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company holds an option to acquire the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions that are contiguous with Gangfeng Lithium's Sonora Lithium Clay Project located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also now owns 100-per-cent of the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

