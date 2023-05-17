Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Catalis has become the first company to obtain the new certification from the Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority (GSCCCA) for both e-filing and indexing for Landmark, its Land Records and Real Estate Management System. The GSCCCA's certification program is designed to ensure that companies providing services to courts and other government agencies meet the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

"Catalis takes pride in its commitment to delivering high-quality services to our clients and this certification further reinforces that dedication to excellence," said Darin Rasmussen, EVP of Courts & Land Records. "The certification of Catalis Landmark for both e-Filing and indexing is a testament to our team's expertise, customer focus, and commitment to upholding high standards," he said.

Catalis also announced that its CMS360 system and legacy CMS products are in the process of being certified for e-Filing by the GSCCCA. Currently CMS360 and legacy systems are certified for the Indexing standards with the state. "Georgia courts can be confident in Catalis' continued dedication to the state's courts, as we strive to be at the forefront of certification, high standards, and modern solutions," said Rasmussen. "We're committed to being strong partners in streamlining and improving Court functions and processes for the benefit of both staff and citizens," said Rasmussen.

