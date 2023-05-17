Anzeige
WKN: A3C48F | ISIN: IL0011796625 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.05.23
22:00 Uhr
2,120 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.05.2023 | 13:00
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023 .

Key Q1 and Recent Company Highlights:

This quarter, significant steps have been taken towards production and revenue growth through collaboration with Tier 1s and leading car manufacturers aiming to adopt Arbe's technology for enhancing safety and autonomy in their next-generation platforms.

  • Arbe and Weifu Group, a leading Tier 1 supplier in China, announced strategic cooperation with DiDi Global's autonomous freight company, KargoBot, to provide 4D Imaging Radars based on the proprietary Arbe chipset. The three parties agreed to jointly promote the R&D and commercial applications of Imaging Radars in the field of autonomous driving, marking a significant milestone in advancing safety and autonomy in the logistics and freight field.
  • Weifu Group has successfully developed its radar system B sample, which represents the production configuration. Weifu has also established a mass production line with a current capacity to manufacture tens of thousands of units per year, with an automated production line under development to enable the production of hundreds of thousands of radars annually, that will utilize Arbe's cutting-edge chipset.
  • Veoneer, Valeo, Hirain, Sensrad, four Tier 1s who chose the Arbe chipset for their radar systems are in the final stages of developing B samples and constructing production lines.
  • Arbe is actively engaged with the perception teams of leading European and Asian premium car manufacturers to implement its radar technology into their next-generation solutions. This collaborative effort is designed to bridge the existing gap between current driver assist systems and the desired advancements in safety and autonomy.
  • Sensrad, a spin-out venture from Qamcom Group, which develops radar systems based on the Arbe chipset, has received a strategic investment from Gapwaves. The companies announced that they will join forces to supply radar systems to non-automotive industry segments including infrastructure, heavy machinery, surveillance, and autonomous mobility.

"We are proud of the progress that we made in the first quarter, highlighted by the successful establishment of a production line for radar systems based on our chipsets at Weifu," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer. "Arbe and Weifu have signed a strategic agreement with DiDi Global's autonomous freight company, KargoBot. This cooperation platform aims to drive the development of cutting-edge technological products and expedite the commercialization of autonomous driving solutions within the logistics and freight sector.

"Furthermore, we are thrilled by the significant milestones achieved by the Tier 1 suppliers we work with in engaging potential customers across Europe, the U.S., and Asia . These accomplishments instill confidence in our strong position for sustained growth and reaffirm our commitment to securing four OEM selections by the end of 2023," concluded Marenko.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues for Q1 2023 were $0.4 million, a decrease from $0.9 million in Q1 2022. Revenue was in line with expectations given Arbe's decision to shift focus to chips for production. Backlog as of March 31, 2023, was $0.4 million, not including the previously announced HiRain preliminary order.

Gross margin for Q1 2023 was 11%, compared to 56.1% in Q1 2022, mainly related to economy of scale.

Operating expenses in Q1 2023 were $10.7 million, compared to $11.1 million in Q1 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in general and administrative expenses from $2.1 million in Q1 2022 to $1.6 million in Q1 2023 and a decrease in sales and marketing expenses from $1.2 million in Q1 2022 to $0.9 million in Q1 2023. The decrease was primarily related to favorable exchange rate, and to a lesser extent, due to labor cost.

The decrease was partially offset by an increase in research and development expenses from $7.8 million in Q1 2022 to $8.1 million in Q1 2023. The increase resulted from our continuing investment efforts as we progress toward production, supported by favorable exchange rate impact. As a result, our operating loss remained unchanged from Q1 2022 at $10.6 million .

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $9.9 million, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss in Q1 2023 included $0.7 million of financial income, mainly related to favorable exchange rates and interest from deposits. Net loss in Q1 2022 reflected financial income of $2.8 million, mainly related to warrant revaluations.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes financial expense/income and expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring public offering expenses, for Q1 2023, yielded a loss of $8.4 million, compared to a loss of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, Arbe had $44.9 million in cash and cash equivalents with no debt.

Outlook

Management reiterated the full year outlook for the period ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates:

  • Our goal for 2023 is to achieve 4 design-ins with automakers.
  • Revenues are expected to be in the range of $5 to $7 million, implying approximately 71% growth over 2022 at the midpoint of the range.
  • Revenues will be heavily weighted towards the end of the year as Arbe expects to start shipping production chips.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of ( $32 million ) and ( $35 million ).

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Arbe will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET . Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director, and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer. The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The live call may be accessed via:

U.S. Toll Free: (833) 316-0562
International: (412) 317-5736
 Israel Toll Free : (80) 921-2373

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 31, 2023, following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay, please dial:

U.S. Toll Free: (877) 344-7529
International: (412) 317-0088
Access ID: 6476189

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here or from Arbe's Investor Relations website at https://ir.arberobotics.com/news/ir-calendar. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the website following the call.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made at the conference call and webcast referred to in this press release, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to obtain design-ins during 2023; (ii) unanticipated delays or difficulties in connection with the evaluation of Arbe's products in evaluation and test programs; (iii) Arbe's ability to have products manufactured for it by its third party supplier that meet Arbe's and its customers quality standards and delivery requirements; (iv) Arbe's ability to leverage its existing relationships and secure orders resulting from the test programs; (v) Arbe's ability to meet its projected revenue level and its ability to operate profitably; (vi) Arbe's ability to meet its timetable both to achieve full production and to meet the delivery requirements of its customers; (vii) the development of safe autonomous vehicles that include Arbe's radar systems; (viii) Arbe's expectation that it will obtain orders from Tier 1 suppliers and automakers that would build the radars based on its Chipset solution; (ix) Arbe's belief that the Arbe Radar Chipset and Lynx Surround Imaging Radar herald a breakthrough in radar technology that provide Tier 1 suppliers and automakers with the ability to replace the current radars with an advanced solution that meets the safety requirements of Euro-NCAP and NHTSA for autonomous vehicles at all levels of autonomous driving; (x) the ability of its Tier 1 customers to successfully market radar systems using Arbe's radar to automobile manufacturers; (xi) Arbe's ability to develop and market products based on its radar technology for uses outside of the automotive industry; (xii) accidents or bad press resulting from accidents involving autonomous driving vehicles, even those using radar products from other companies or based on other technology and the effect of any accidents with vehicles using Arbe's radar system; (xiii) the effect of laws and changes in laws that have an effect on the market for or the requirement for autonomous vehicles; (xiv) Arbe's belief that an increased demand for autonomous vehicles and the transition to mass production of Level 2 and higher autonomous vehicles, requiring advanced systems for automatically integrating vehicles in traffic and preventing traffic accidents, are expected to increase the demand for products in Arbe's field of activity; (xv) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; and (xvi) the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information -Risk Factors" in Amendment No. 1 to Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2023 as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Current Assets:


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents


44,903


54,171

Restricted cash


135


144

Short term bank deposits


-


400

Trade receivable


2,088


2,202

Prepaid expenses and other receivables


1,665


1,839

Total current assets


48,791


58,756






Non-Current Assets





Operating lease right-of-use assets


453


465

Property and equipment, net


1,573


1,609

Total non-current assets


2,026


2,074






Total assets


50,817


60,830






Current liabilities:





Trade payables


2,145


1,244

Operating lease liabilities


328


364

Employees and payroll accruals


2,268


2,861

Deferred revenues


351


351

Accrued expenses and other payables


2,402


5,609

Total current liabilities


7,494


10,429






Long term liabilities





Operating lease liabilities


49


17

Warrant liabilities


1,762


1,631

Total long-term liabilities


1,811


1,648






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Ordinary Shares


*)


*)

Additional paid-in capital


211,559


208,893

Accumulated deficit


(170,047)


(160,140)

Total shareholders' equity


41,512


48,753






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


50,817


60,830






*) Represents less than $1.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)










3 Months Ended


3 Months Ended




March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Revenues


355


876


Cost of revenues


316


384


Gross Profit


39


492








Operating Expenses:






Research and development, net


8,124


7,803


Sales and marketing


924


1,182


General and administrative


1,630


2,145


Total operating expenses


10,678


11,130








Operating loss


(10,639)


(10,638)








Financial income, net


(732)


(2,782)








Net loss


(9,907)


(7,856)








Basic net loss per ordinary share


(0.15)


(0.12)








Weighted-average number of
shares used in computing basic net
loss per ordinary share


64,671,688


63,034,545








Diluted net loss per ordinary share


(0.17)


(0.12)








Weighted-average number of
shares used in computing diluted
net loss per ordinary share


58,969,265


63,034,545

































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









3 Months Ended


3 Months Ended





March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022



Cash flows from operating activities:


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



Net Loss


(9,907)


(7,856)










Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation


137


105



Stock-based compensation


2,008


1,790



Warrants to service providers


97


69



Revaluation of warrants and accretion


131


(3,135)










Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in trade receivable


114


(465)



Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables


174


(339)



Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net


8


(16)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables


853


(668)



Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals


(593)


372



Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue


-


5



decrease in accrued expenses and other payables


(3,207)


(2,865)










Net cash used in operating activities


(10,185)


(13,003)










Cash flows from investing activities:







Change in bank deposits


400


(400)



Purchase of property and equipment


(53)


(242)










Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


347


(642)










Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of options


561


96

















Net cash provided by financing activities


561


96










Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent


509


65










Decrease (Increase) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(9,786)


(13,614)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of
period


54,315


100,936










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period


45,038


87,387










RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS


(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


















3 Months Ended


3 Months Ended






March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022




GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(9,907)


(7,856)












Add:








Stock-based compensation


2,008


1,790




Warrants to service providers


97


69




Revaluation of warrants and accretion


131


(3,135)




Non-recurring initial public offering expenses


-


130












Non-GAAP net loss


(7,671)


(9,002)












Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share


(0.12)


(0.14)












Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share


64,671,688


63,034,545












Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share


(0.13)


(0.14)












Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share


58,969,265


63,034,545












RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA


(U.S. dollars in thousands)


















3 Months Ended


3 Months Ended






March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022




GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(9,907)


(7,856)












Add:








Financial expenses (income), net


(732)


(2,782)




Depreciation


137


105




Stock-based compensation


2,008


1,790




Warrants to service providers


97


69




Non-recurring initial public offering expenses


-


130












Adjusted EBITDA


(8,397)


(8,544)




















Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arbe

© 2023 PR Newswire
