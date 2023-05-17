Bidgely, an energy data software startup, has developed the 8760 Energy Model, a data set and report that provides utilities and industry stakeholders with behind-the-meter energy data, tracked at an hourly level throughout the year.From pv magazine USA The intermittency of renewable energy created the use of distributed energy tools such as energy storage and virtual power plants. But with new technologies at the grid and consumer level, utilities and regional transmission operators have turned to grid controls and maintenance software to orchestrate, aggregate and monitor the dispatch of clean ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...