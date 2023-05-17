Ribbon Communications Inc.: Texas Lone Star Network Selects Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions to Augment Network Capacity

Alien wavelengths support increased scale and service offerings

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that TLSN, a consortium of 41 rural broadband service providers in Texas, has selected Ribbon to expand capacity in its statewide transport network.





"Ribbon is already proving itself to be a very flexible and dependable partner and offers us the services, expertise and flexibility we require," said Mike Miller, General Manager, TLSN. "Their solutions, pricing and support model enable us to support our members with a robust, high capacity network."

TLSN is leveraging Ribbon's compact Apollo 9603 platform with the TM400_2 (dual 400G transponder) to provide alien wavelengths overlay on the existing ROADM transport network and connect rural and other underserved communities throughout Texas. The TM400_2 will initially be deployed in 200G coherent mode with 100GbE clients. As service requirements increase over time, the TM400_2 can be repurposed to support 400G links with 400GbE clients. TLSN and its members further benefit from 24*7 US-based support while gaining the ability to deploy the services their customers demand in today's always-on environment.

"TLSN is a key player in the Texas rural market and we're proud to be supporting them with our optimized, automated and open IP optical solutions. We look forward to further growing the relationship." said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Sales Director, Rural Markets.

