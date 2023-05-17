Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305 | Ticker-Symbol: SMPA
Tradegate
17.05.23
08:45 Uhr
45,570 Euro
+0,070
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,64045,66014:30
45,66045,68014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 14:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH's member of the Board of Directors, Sampo Kellomäki, has passed away

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - MAY 17, 2023, AT 15:00 EEST

SSH Communications Security Oyj's member of the board of directors, Sampo Kellomäki, passed away from a serious illness on 16 May 2023.

Sampo has been a board member of SSH Communications Security since 2020.

"I would like to thank Sampo for his significant contribution to the company's development and growth. It has been a privilege to know and work with Sampo. We would like to express our condolences to Sampo's family, friends, and loved ones," says Henri Österlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SSH.

Company's Board of Directors will now consist of four members.

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, SSH
Tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
