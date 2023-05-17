Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces MyTravelVentures Inaugural Venture Trip to Cancun, Mexico

CANCUN, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB:SHRG) (the "Company") today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, MyTravelVentures, a subscription-based travel company that offers access to wholesale travel savings for any consumer, just completed its first-ever Venture Trip at the Sensira Resort and Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

MyTravelVentures' subscription-based membership plan offers its members full access to exclusive deals across the travel industry, with savings of up to 65% on services like flights, hotels, transportation and events, as well as nontravel-related services such as retailer discounts, cash-back programs and telehealth services.

Additionally, members have access to curated, all-inclusive group vacation packages called "Venture Trips." These exclusive trips offer premium resort getaways with immersive experiences alongside other travelers as a group. The first inaugural Venture Trip occurred in Cancun, Mexico, at the Sensira Resort and Spa during the last week of April 2023. The multi -day trip included premier dining experiences, premium spa and resort amenities, and organized activities at the resort and nearby beaches.

"We couldn't be more excited about our first Venture Trip in Cancun," said MyTravelVentures VP Dave Dove. "It was the ultimate getaway. We had over 50 members in attendance, an amazing resort, a 10-course meal at the Galerie des Sans restaurant, a poker night and so much more. And the best part, hands down, was connecting with such a diverse and fun community of people."

"Venture Trips have always been a part of our business model," said John "JT" Thatch, CEO of SHRG, "but after the success of this trip, it's clear that hosting these trips is a tremendous complement to our already impressive stable of membership benefits."

MyTravelVentures membership is a recurring monthly subscription plan with no contracts or commitments for a $50 monthly fee. Members get exclusive access to wholesale discounts on travel as well as daily savings and cash back through our app; deals on theme parks, cruises and restaurants; and 24/7 telehealth medicine via the VentureMed program powered by SwiftMD.

For more information, visit www.mytravelventures.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB:SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.

Additional information is contained in the Company's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

