Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 17th, 2023.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on May 17th, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Reagan Glazier in real time.

Mr. Reagan Glazier will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Reagan Glazier will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Pacific Bay will be presenting at 2:20pm Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603277&tp_key=c500f1b699&sti=pbmff

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Atlin Goldfields Property, an early-stage exploration project containing the Yellowjacket deposit among several other prospective gold projects neighbouring the Atlin hydroelectric project. The Yellowjacket deposit contains a historic gold mineralization resource, is located 10 kilometers away from the town of Atlin and has year-round, maintained road access.

