First Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons are to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

First quarter results were in-line with the Company's plan, and 2023 annual results are expected to meet the lower end of the Company's guidance range

Sales decreased 9% (6% in constant currency) to $442.5 million

Gross margin improved 120 basis points to a first-quarter record of 39.1%

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact decreased 33% to $28.5 million

Diluted earnings per share before non-core items decreased 61% to $0.26

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 improved $63.6 million to $11.0 million

Second consecutive quarter of inventory reduction, reflecting a total reduction in inventory of $61.6 million since September 30, 2022

The Company declared a dividend of $4 million, or $0.156 per share, which will be distributed on June 6, 2023, with a record and "ex-dividend" date of May 24, 2023

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated, "Our first quarter performance was in line with our 2023 plan and expectations. During the quarter, we increased direct-to-consumer sales across both our own websites and our stores. In addition, we managed to reduce our inventory for the second consecutive quarter, while achieving a record first quarter gross margin, despite the heavily promotional retail landscape. We believe these positive trends demonstrate the strength of our brands and customers, and the resiliency of our business model. We continue to focus on further streamlining our operations, strengthening our supply chain, and expanding our product portfolio to meet evolving consumer demands."

Mr. Dabah continued, "We believe we will see growth in sales and profitability in the second half of the year driven by a solid pipeline of new customers and licenses, as well as multiple new brand launches, including a new collection for the recently acquired Organic Basics."

"We believe we are well positioned to navigate the current market environment, while streamlining our operations and investing in strategic growth opportunities. In the first quarter, we generated $11.0 million in operating cash flow, excluding IFRS 16, and ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and an equity position of over $700 million. We are proud of our exceptional team that drives our success by upholding our commitment to extraordinary innovation, design, and thought leadership," concluded Mr. Dabah.

Sales

The Company reported first quarter 2023 sales of $442.5 million, a 9% decrease (6% in constant currency) from $483.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross Margin

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 increased to a first-quarter record of 39.1%, compared to 37.9% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin was due primarily to better customer, channel and segment mix and lower freight costs, partially offset by negative foreign currency impacts, higher discounts, and loss of cost economies from lower production volumes.

EBIT

EBIT in first quarter 2023 was $14.4 million compared to $34.2 million last year. EBIT before non-core items (detailed below) in first quarter 2023 was $19.8 million compared to $34.2 million last year.

Non-Core Items

As part of the Company's strategic focus to improve its production flexibility, capabilities and competitiveness, and to further streamline its operations, the Company approved a restructuring plan which includes actions to:

- shut down the Bare Necessities distribution center and transition to a third-party fulfillment center in Mexico,

- relocate its Egypt cut and sew operations from Cairo to El-Minya,

- shut down its socks production facility in Bulgaria, moving production to a new facility in Egypt, and

- implement efficiency measures in the Company's 7 for All Mankind segment.

Total cost of the plan--included in first quarter results as a non-core item--amounted to $5.4 million (including a $3.9 million cash impact). The Company estimates annual savings from the plan at approximately $7 million, a portion of which will be realized in 2023.

Net Income

Net income for first quarter 2023 was $3.0 million, compared to $18.9 million in the first quarter last year. Net income excluding non-core items, net of tax, was $7.8 million, compared to $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share for first quarter 2023 decreased to $0.08, from $0.67 in the first quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders, excluding non-core items, net of tax, were $0.26, compared to $0.67 in first quarter 2022.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt, Equity, and Dividend

EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 impact for first quarter 2023 was $28.5 million, compared to $42.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash flow generated by operating activities, excluding IFRS 16, increased to $11.0 million for first quarter 2023, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of ($52.6) million in the first quarter of 2022. The significant year-over-year improvement in operating cash flow can be primarily attributed to the reduction in inventory levels.

Net financial debt at March 31, 2023 was $224.0 million, compared to $217.4 million at December 31, 2022, and $172.4 million at March 31, 2022. The year-over-year increase in net debt is primarily due to capital expenditures and dividend payments, partially offset by cash flow generated by operating activities.

Equity at March 31, 2023 was $703.1 million, up 8% from $651.7 million at March 31, 2022.

Delta Galil declared a dividend of $4 million, or $0.156 per share, to be distributed on June 6, 2023. The record and "ex-dividend" date will be May 24, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company's first quarter results were in line with its expectations and plan. Delta Galil now expects to meet the lower end of its prior 2023 guidance range. The Company's guidance excludes non-core items, includes IFRS 16, and is based on exchange rates of 1.10 USD to 1 Euro and 3.55 NIS to 1 USD:

Full-Year 2023

Guidance

(in millions, except per

share amount) 2022

Results

(in millions, except per

share amount) Sales $2,000.0 $2,031.5 EBIT $192.0 $190.2 EBITDA $285.7 $284.2 Net income $120.9 $120.6 Diluted EPS ($) $4.27 $4.33

Constant Currency - Excluding the Impact of Foreign Currency

This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with IFRS accounting principles ("GAAP"), which include translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. The release also refers to "constant dollar" amounts, which exclude the impact of translating foreign currencies into USD (U.S. dollars), and are considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, or superior to, Delta Galil's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned PJ Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 March 31 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 118,267 217,839 126,649 Restricted Cash 2,916 5,392 4,002 Short-term deposits 63,147 - 64,265 Trade receivables 194,875 188,401 236,772 Taxes on income receivable 11,848 13,674 10,691 Others 40,802 41,213 36,389 Financial derivative 251 37 423 Inventory 476,186 474,163 487,307 Total current assets 908,292 940,719 966,498 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted using the equity method and long-term receivables 12,372 12,251 12,528 Investment property 2,726 2,906 2,702 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 236,436 217,578 235,273 Goodwill 144,959 146,691 144,238 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 273,158 287,005 275,948 Assets in respect of usage rights 199,457 210,618 193,275 Deferred tax assets 24,939 18,520 18,183 Financial derivative 1,114 11,810 2,025 Total non-current assets 895,161 907,379 884,172 Total assets 1,803,453 1,848,098 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 March 31 December 31 2023 2022 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 67,219 16,308 51,430 Current maturities of bank loans 45,441 7,377 42,152 Current maturities of debentures 29,935 32,038 45,935 Financial derivative 1,457 66 1,037 Current maturities of liabilities in respect of leases 49,717 49,359 47,968 Trade payables 189,469 259,439 209,673 Taxes on income payable 33,155 27,520 34,048 Provision for restructuring plan 3,715 4,810 2,633 Others 148,372 154,945 176,411 Total current liabilities 568,480 551,862 611,287 Non-current liabilities: Bank loans 128,744 168,434 133,151 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 5,901 8,056 5,982 Liabilities in respect of leases 170,377 179,687 164,175 Other non-current liabilities 59,769 78,401 63,431 Debentures 127,812 173,275 129,969 Deferred taxes liabilities 36,611 36,672 32,158 Financial derivative 2,642 - 173 Total non-current liabilities 531,856 644,525 529,039 Total liabilities 1,100,336 1,196,387 1,140,326 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 23,714 Share premium 128,070 128,772 128,268 Other capital reserves 25,494 45,131 26,410 Retained earning 512,316 440,816 517,751 Treasury shares (13,877 ) (14,579 ) (14,075 ) 675,717 623,854 682,068 Minority interests 27,400 27,857 28,276 Total equity 703,117 651,711 710,344 Total liabilities and equity 1,803,453 1,848,098 1,850,670

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Statement of Income For the 3-month period ending March 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Except for Earning Per Share data Sales 442,457 483,873 Cost of sales 269,546 300,581 Gross profit 172,911 183,292 % of sales 39.1 % 37.9 % Selling and marketing expenses 129,639 127,110 % of sales 29.3 % 26.3 % General and administrative expenses 23,330 23,226 % of sales 5.3 % 4.8 % Other Expenses (income), net and Share in profits of associated company 101 (1,238 ) Operating income excluding non-core items 19,841 34,194 % of sales 4.5 % 7.1 % Non-core items 5,421 - Operating income 14,420 34,194 Finance expenses, net 10,582 9,672 Income before tax on income 3,838 24,522 Taxes on income 823 5,577 Net income for the period 3,015 18,945 Net income for the period excluding non-core items, net of tax 7,772 18,945 Attribution of net earnings for the period: Attributed to Company's shareholders 2,117 17,748 Attributed to non-controlling interests 898 1,197 3,015 18,945 Net diluted earnings per share

attributed to company's shareholders 0.08 0.67 Net diluted earnings per share, before non-core items, net of tax, attributable to Company's shareholders 0.26 0.67

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 3-month period ending March 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period 3,015 18,945 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from (used in) operating activities 40,338 (45,174 ) Interest paid in cash (12,431 ) (7,485 ) Interest received in cash 1,099 91 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (8,253 ) (6,234 ) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 23,768 (39,857 ) Cash flows from investment activities: Short-term deposits (602 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (5,228 ) (7,720 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,276 ) (1,368 ) Proceeds from selling of fixed assets 143 80 Others 1,076 453 Net cash used in Investing activities (5,887 ) (8,555 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary (996 ) (1,545 ) Long term payables credit related to fixed assets purchase (3,231 ) (3,056 ) Lease principle repayment (12,819 ) (12,713 ) Repayment of Debentures (15,140 ) - Dividend paid (8,018 ) (9,931 ) Receipt of a long-term loans from banking corporations - 53,800 Repayment of long-term loans from banking corporations (1,905 ) (1,989 ) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 15,737 16,359 Repayment of bank loan used to acquisition of a subsidiary - (399 ) Others - (1,265 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (26,372 ) 39,261 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,491 ) (9,151 ) Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net 109 (3,139 ) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 126,649 230,129 Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the Period, net 118,267 217,839

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD. Concise Consolidated Cash Flow Reports For the 3-month period ending March 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows From (used in) operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 9,366 8,312 Amortization 16,127 15,033 Exchange rate losses 67 5 Interest paid in cash 10,200 5,119 Interest received in cash (1,099 ) (91 ) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 8,253 6,234 Deferred taxes on income, net (2,611 ) (2,407 ) Interest due to lease agreements 2,231 2,366 Severance pay liability, net (449 ) - Change in restructuring accrual 874 (4,087 ) Capital gain from sale of fixed assets (2 ) (11 ) Change to the benefit component of options granted to employees 809 1,148 Credit gain from trade receivables (102 ) (74 ) Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (64 ) (40 ) Others 4,218 1,568 47,818 33,075 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in trade receivables 39,034 12,092 Increase in other receivable (8,306 ) (531 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (22,213 ) 9,541 Increase in other payables (28,755 ) (17,042 ) Decrease (Increase) in inventory 12,760 (82,309 ) (7,480 ) (78,249 ) 40,338 (45,174 )

