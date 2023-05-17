Iota Communications: IotaComm Announces Additions to Its Executive Leadership Team

Emerging IoT Leader and Innovator Brings on Accomplished, Mission-Driven Executives to Pave the Way for Company Growth and Success

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Iota Communications, Inc. ("IotaComm" or "Company"), a wireless communication company offering ubiquitous Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to yield unique and valuable data-driven insights, today announced the appointments of Derek Wallace, former Vice President of Marketing at the LoRa Alliance®, and Charlie Thiel to its executive leadership team, effective immediately.

Mr. Wallace joins the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer, overseeing all aspects of product development, including engineering, data analytics and innovation efforts. Mr. Thiel joins the company as Chief Operations Officer, establishing organizational structure around processes and people.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to get to the current stage where we are transitioning from development phase to growth phase, and the timing could not be better for us to expand our leadership team to help drive strategy and execution," stated Terrence DeFranco, Chairman and CEO. "Charlie's and Derek's appointments are critical for IotaComm to reach its goal to be a leader and innovator in the IoT space. Speaking for our entire team, we're humbled and honored to call them teammates. Their leadership skills, subject matter expertise, and track records will bring extraordinary value to our company and reinforce an agile and collaborative culture and community-impact sense of purpose," he added.

"I strongly believe in IotaComm's vision to enable a healthier, safer and more sustainable society and am absolutely thrilled to join their team," said Mr. Wallace. "As the Chief Product & Technology Officer, I'm excited to collaborate with our exceptional team to develop world-class IoT solutions leveraging the LoRaWAN® standard that deliver outstanding value to our customers and positively impact society."

Mr. Thiel added, "I'm delighted to join IotaComm as Chief Operating Officer, and excited to collaborate with the exceptional team to drive innovation and growth. Together, we will create a brighter future for our customers and partners, leveraging our cutting-edge technology and expertise to deliver value and impact."

Biographies

Derek Wallace

Derek has over 25 years of experience in productizing and marketing technology, Industrial IT and Communication products and services globally. Most recently, he was VP of Marketing for the LoRa Alliance®, responsible for growing awareness and adoption of LoRaWAN® globally. Previously, he was Director of Product Management and Marketing for MultiTech, responsible for increasing revenue and profitability for the entire IoT/M2M portfolio, including one of the largest suites of LoRaWAN® products in the industry. He's worked across multiple parts of the value chain and around the world, with stops at Ericsson in Copenhagen, Orange Business Services in London, StrategyMix in Sydney and US West in Minneapolis. An active volunteer, Derek spent many years coaching ultimate frisbee teams around the world and is very involved with his Alma Mater, Carleton College.

Charlie Thiel

Charlie has over 30 years of organizational and business leadership, and is known for his expertise in business strategy, culture, and operations. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and profitability, as well as building high-performing teams. Most recently, Charlie was the Managing Partner of Thiel Strategic, providing consulting services to companies across North America. Prior to this, he held the roles of Operations Manager, General Manager, and Vice President, of Communication Services, Inc. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Charlie believes in paying it forward and is an active member of his local community, serving on the board of several non-profit organizations.

