Status Solutions Develops Customized Mass Notification System for Mall of America

North America's largest shopping and entertainment complex taps situational awareness experts to keep visitors safe.

WESTERVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Columbus-based situational awareness company and leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, Status Solutions, announced today the implementation of a customized, integrated alerting and mass notification system for the 5.6-million-square-foot retail and entertainment destination, Mall of America®.





Status Solutions logo

Mall of America® is North America's largest shopping and entertainment facility with up to 520 retail stores and restaurants, a 7-acre indoor theme park, an aquarium, and more. The complex welcomes more than 32 million visitors annually requiring cutting-edge technology to keep everyone safe.

Though the facility had security measures in place, continually revising them and making sure they are efficient and effective is always top of mind. Nick Evert, Security Dispatch & Special Projects Manager for Mall of America®, stated, "None of our systems were tied together. In the event of an emergency, we need to communicate through multiple channels, including phone calls, PA announcements, emails, and texts. However, it was time-consuming and involved multiple people triggering all these systems through individual transcribing."

Evert and his team worked with Status Solutions to integrate its disparate systems into one cohesive and efficient solution, building upon Status' flagship technology SARA, to create a color-coded dashboard that allows security to manage any event and run practice drills. The dashboard also allows the automation of door locks and integration of PA announcements and digital signage throughout the interior and exterior areas, including garages, to ensure everyone is aware of what's happening. Most importantly, the interface is continually customizable as the needs of Mall of America® grow and evolve.

"It was a heavy lift, but the Status Solutions team figured it out. The technology is intuitive and reliable, which plays a critical role in our overall security strategy to keep everyone who walks through our doors safe," stated Evert. "It's been an incredible partnership, and I'm grateful we have Status Solutions to call whenever we need assistance or want to expand our situational awareness.

"Our team was pleased to work with this cross-functional facility to develop a customized system to ensure the safety of patrons from around the world," stated Danielle Meyers, general manager and lead evangelist for Status Solutions. "We are known for carefully crafting custom solutions that ensure security teams are aware of what's happening and empower them to take action, then we provide an analysis that helps them adapt and stay ahead of future threats."

For more information on Status Solutions' work with Mall of America®, check out the case study here.

