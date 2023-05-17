GEON Performance Solutions Achieves Great Place To Work Recognition in Mexico, Canada and China

Achieving the Prestigious Certification in Three Countries, GEON Marks Major Milestone by Meeting Objective to Be Globally Recognized as a Great Place To Work by 2025

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / GEON Performance Solutions, experts in performance polymer compounding and process technology, announced today it reached a milestone in its cultural and sustainability journey. GEON started its partnership with Great Place To Work (GPTW) in 2021 to baseline its culture, gather insights from all associates and forward-steer strategies to create engagement and inclusion of its teams around the world. GEON established culture and people as a foundational pillar of its Vision 2025 and sustainability strategy.

This year was the second time GEON participated in the GPTW survey. The company achieved a major milestone towards its objective of being globally recognized as a GPTW company by 2025 by obtaining the prestigious certification in Mexico, Canada and China.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through the certification process, GPTW captures employee feedback and details about the programs and practices that qualify a company culture as being exceptional.

"Great Place To Work companies are evaluated against the very best in the world. To achieve this certification for three countries is an incredible honor and evidence that our journey to cultural excellence is on the right track," said GEON Chief Executive Officer Tracy Garrison. "GEON is on an intentional journey to connect its core values to our culture and Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) priorities. This cannot happen without the energy and commitment of our employees, and we are grateful for them and their commitment to building a great company."

"We are passionate about building a company where our people and our culture are key differentiators, both in the workplace and the marketplace. Receiving this certification in three countries energizes our drive to continuously improve," said Jerome Beguerie, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"GEON is committed to building an award-worthy culture. There is no magic trick to improve overnight, and it does not rest on only a few individuals to drive change - it takes us all to engage, to be willing to lean in, speak up, participate and help one another to get better. We are honored to be recognized this year, having made meaningful improvements amid a volatile environment as our teams continuously demonstrate and exemplify our core values to Win Together, Create Opportunities and Pay It Forward," Beguerie said.

For more information about GEON, the GPTW certification or its ESG programs, contact Wendy Herbst, GEON Chief Commercial Officer, at wendy.herbst@geon.com or 847-274-7724.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development, and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions has 1,100 global associates and 12 world-class manufacturing plants, with headquarters in a western suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

Contact Information

Wendy Herbst

Chief Commercial Officer

wendy.herbst@geon.com

847-274-772

Pictured here is the GEON THRIVE team hosting a beach clean-up event in Cleveland, Ohio.

