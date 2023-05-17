An international research group developed the PyPSA-Earth model for energy system and power studies, technology evaluation, phase-out plans, diversification, and market simulations. It offers accessibility to countries without defined energy planning scenarios. Researchers worldwide have developed an accessible open-source global energy system model that accommodates countries without prior energy planning scenarios, distinguishing it from existing tools. "We propose an open-source community-backed flexible energy system model able to represent any arbitrarily large region of the world power system ...

