Snow now certified as an approved third-party tool vendor for Oracle GLAS Verification for Java SE

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced it has been verified as a third-party tool vendor for Oracle Java SE. Earlier this year, Snow announced verification by Oracle's Global Licensing and Advisory Services (GLAS) group for Oracle Fusion Middleware. The verification for Java SE marks the completion of Snow's verification for the entire suite of Oracle products under the GLAS Third-Party Tool Vendor program.

Customers can now use Snow's software asset management solution to collect and verify data and gain insights into their Oracle investment, spanning Java SE, Oracle Fusion Middleware, and Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options. Organizations can then submit the data directly to Oracle with confidence that Oracle has thoroughly vetted Snow's raw measurement data.

"Preemptively monitoring technology investments is crucial for any organization navigating the current macroeconomic climate," said Christian den Boer, Product Director at Snow. "With this latest verification, businesses can gain visibility and valuable insights for their Oracle environment using Snow solutions. With Technology Intelligence, organizations can oversee the various aspects of their IT investments, including better management and detailed reporting on their Oracle estate. Staying informed of licensing and usage allows IT leaders to maximize the diverse capabilities of their Oracle investments."

With Snow, organizations can capitalize on their Oracle investment and assets with better management and detailed reporting. Verified data is essential for organizations looking to stay on top of their Oracle investments.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

