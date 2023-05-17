Partnership will make Osmose's industry-leading resiliency and asset management solutions available to U.K. and Ireland power utility and telecom customers for the first time.

Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. ("Osmose"), the leading provider of critical resiliency, evaluation, life extension and restoration services for power utility and telecom infrastructure owners in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, today announced an exclusive partnership in the United Kingdom and Ireland with Associated Utility Supplies Ltd ("AUS"). AUS is the leading distributor, manufacturer, and service provider to power utility companies in the electricity transmission and distribution ("T&D") space in both the U.K. and Ireland, as well as to the telecom and rail industries. The combination of Osmose and AUS brings a complete, data-driven solution set for ensuring the resilience and reliability of critical utility and telecom-owned infrastructure in the U.K. and Ireland market, particularly as U.K. electricity distribution utilities get started on delivering their five-year Ofgem RIIO-ED2 program window to maintain and upgrade critical utility assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005266/en/

Founded in 1998, AUS manufactures, distributes, and supplies specialist equipment to the electricity supply, rail, arboricultural, and telecom industries and is located in Clayton West, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Today the company employs more than 60 highly experienced staff. Their business has been built around first-class customer service by talking to customers to find out what they need, whether it's the right tool for the job or if a new tool needs to be developed with professional advice on a wide range of available equipment for any major project.

Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose commented: "We are thrilled about this partnership with AUS. Their extensive knowledge of the U.K. and Ireland utility industry will allow them to deliver Osmose's best-in-class technology solutions, especially our trussing systems, in the best way to support electric utilities as they gear up for delivering RIIO-ED2 in a safe and efficient way. We are confident that we can really help all utilities in the U.K. and Ireland maintain and upgrade their networks safer, faster, and more efficiently than ever before using our innovative solutions that have been successfully applied across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for many years."

"We are excited to leverage Osmose's technology, multi-decade operational experience, systems like pole restoration, steel structure life extension, massive store of industry data, and innovative assessment and analysis tools to deliver the most comprehensive structural asset management solution available to our customers," said Nick Garner, Managing Director of AUS Ltd. "Together, we'll accelerate growth and bolster the structural resiliency and performance of U.K. and Ireland's utility infrastructure and help our customers accelerate their progress towards delivering RIIO-ED2 goals and beyond to the benefit of their customers."

About Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is the market-leading provider of critical resiliency, assessment, mobile contact voltage testing, evaluation and restoration services for electric transmission, distribution and telecommunications companies in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 4,000 people. Osmose's field technicians, professional engineers, scientists, and corrosion experts utilize their expertise to identify and solve issues to make utility infrastructure safer, longer lasting, and more resilient while lowering the total cost of ownership. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.osmose.com/.

About AUS

Founded in 1998, AUS manufactures, distributes, and supplies specialist equipment to the electrical supply, rail, arboricultural, and telecom industries and is located in Clayton West, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Today the company employs more than 60 highly experienced staff. Their business has been built around talking to customers to find out what they need, whether it's the right tool for the job or advice on a range of equipment for a major project. Learn more at https://www.aus.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005266/en/

Contacts:

Laura Woodall

770-632-6718

lwoodall@osmose.com