Available exclusively on Snowflake Marketplace, "Flipside Shares" delivers easy access to fully curated, enterprise-grade blockchain data for the burgeoning enterprise market

Flipside provides access to the greatest number of blockchains and protocols in Web3, including Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Near, Axelar, and more than a dozen others

Flipside, a pioneer in blockchain marketplace design and analytics, today announced the launch of its on-demand blockchain data offering specifically for the enterprise. Flipside Shares is available on Snowflake Marketplace and provides joint customers of all sizes with access to expertly modeled and curated blockchain data sets, without the hassle of managing nodes, complex data pipelines, or costly data storage. Flipside provides access to the greatest number of blockchains and protocols in Web3, including Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Near, Axelar, and more than a dozen others.

Access to Cross-Chain Data: An Industry Milestone

"From the beginning, our mission has been to help blockchains succeed, and democratizing access to the best cross-chain data available is yet another major milestone in doing that," said Dave Balter, CEO of Flipside. "Our data is already used by top venture firms, institutional investors, and blockchains themselves that seek to understand Web3 activities."

"Our partnership with Flipside is in alignment with our mission to mobilize the world's data," said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. "Together, we'll empower our joint customers with access to valuable data and analytics that will be crucial for the next wave of Web3 development."

Enterprise Challenge and Solution

The principal challenge enterprises have with blockchain is that while the data is open, it is generally not accessible nor readable by humans. To make sense of and put blockchain data to good use, businesses have encountered the need for heavy investments in data engineering and management costs. Flipside solves that problem by providing easy access to fully-curated data shares streamed directly into an organization's system with Snowflake Marketplace, eliminating the need for data engineering resources, costly data storage, and complex data pipeline management.

Expertly modeled and SQL-ready, Flipside Shares unlock deep insights from leading blockchains. Unique to the Web3 world, Flipside partners directly with leading blockchains and their protocols to offer the most accurate blockchain data available including for both blockchains and protocols.

Benefits for enterprise customers include:

Enterprise-grade data and on-demand resources help builders and analysts get ahead of the Web3 curve for enterprise customers. No data engineering costs or complex data pipelines to maintain.

help builders and analysts get ahead of the Web3 curve for enterprise customers. No data engineering costs or complex data pipelines to maintain. Fresh data and SQL-ready: Data is streamed in near real-time from Flipside's node network, through curation pipelines and into a user's Snowflake account. Integrate SQL-ready data into your system with just one click.

Data is streamed in near real-time from Flipside's node network, through curation pipelines and into a user's Snowflake account. Integrate SQL-ready data into your system with just one click. Fully curated and enriched: Expertly modeled by our crypto-native Flipside team and community of more than 30,000 analysts. On-chain data enriched and contextualized with off-chain data.

Expertly modeled by our crypto-native Flipside team and community of more than 30,000 analysts. On-chain data enriched and contextualized with off-chain data. Dedicated support: Users have dedicated support and access to Flipside data experts to help navigate the expanding world of blockchain data.

Users have dedicated support and access to Flipside data experts to help navigate the expanding world of blockchain data. Cross-chain visibility: Unique in Web3, access data across 20+ blockchain partners with curated cross-chain views.

Early Customer Adoption

Innovative customers across industries are using Flipside Shares to support their businesses with new use cases constantly emerging including:

Blockchain foundations and their protocols : Measure and analyze business development goals and ecosystem health

: Measure and analyze business development goals and ecosystem health Hedge fund and venture capital firms : Analyze asset allocation and develop trade logic on blockchain data

: Analyze asset allocation and develop trade logic on blockchain data Publishers (media companies and research firms) : Build Web3 insights and research products for subscribers

: Build Web3 insights and research products for subscribers Web3 Gaming and NFT Projects : Engage, retain, and grow the user community

: Engage, retain, and grow the user community Technology companies: Build data-driven logic into AI chat bots and other products

"We chose Flipside for the breadth of blockchains covered and their highly responsive support team, but also for their best-in-class Application Binary Interface (ABI) decoding," said James Hutchins, Managing Partner at North Island Ventures. "Flipside has standardized the decoding of events for all contracts they have ABIs for the most coverage in the industry. This is important for us to extract what's actually occurring on-chain from the raw data. Without events, we cannot understand what a transaction is doing."

Getting Started

To learn more about Flipside Shares and sign up for a free trial, go to https://data.flipsidecrypto.com/flipside-shares-trial/.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Flipside Crypto, Inc.

Flipside is a pioneer in blockchain marketplace design and analytics. Our mission: to enable blockchains to succeed by better understanding and serving the different constituents in their communities analysts, builders, traders, and others.

Flipside provides Web3 analytics and services across nearly two dozen blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Flow, Near, Cosmos, and Polygon with comprehensive, curated blockchain data sets for Web3 development, without the hassle of managing nodes, complex data pipelines, or petabyte-scale data warehouses.

Founded in 2017, Flipside is backed by some of the industry's leading investors including Republic Capital, True Ventures, Galaxy Digital, M13, Dapper Labs, Collab Currency, Tribe Capital, HashKey and others. Flipside is a remote-first company with its leadership based in the U.S., and a growing, international team of nearly 100. For more information, visit: https://data.flipsidecrypto.com/.

