Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQF | ISIN: US4103451021 | Ticker-Symbol: HN9
Tradegate
17.05.23
10:18 Uhr
3,519 Euro
-0,039
-1,10 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7343,75516:43
3,7323,75516:42
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 15:26
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HanesBrands: Champion Named New Apparel Partner for National Federation of State High School Associations and American Cancer Society's 'Shop for a Cause'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / HanesBrands
HanesBrands, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Press release picture

Originally published on HBI Sustains

Champion, a HanesBrands brand, is proud to open an online storefront serving high school teams, their fans and local community members to support the American Cancer Society and its fundraising campaign with the NFHS.

Supporters can 'Shop for a Cause,' and purchase athletic gear like t-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks and footwear. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society for advocacy, cancer research and patient care.

"Champion is proud to be named the Official American Cancer Society Partner for NFHS Fundraising," said Miranda Hardenburger, General Manager of Champion Teamwear. "As a brand born from sport, we Champion partners who make a difference in people's lives and communities, both on the field and off.

HanesBrands is committed to improving the lives of 10 million people by 2030. By comforting those in need during times of uncertainty and supporting healthier communities, we can create a more comfortable world for every body.

"The American Cancer Society has a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone," said Dillon Ardabell, American Cancer Society National Director of College and Youth Engagement. "This will be accomplished by amazing partners such as Champion joining through our partnership with NFHS. We are excited to see the growth in sales and promotions through this partnership in the fight against cancer."

Champion hopes to inspire students not just to win, but to Champion change while supporting the ACS.

"The NFHS is thrilled to team with ACS and Champion to offer this unique opportunity for high schools across the country to join the fight against cancer," NFHS CEO Dr. Karissa Niehoff said.

Shop the site and help us in the fight to end cancer.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755553/Champion-Named-New-Apparel-Partner-for-National-Federation-of-State-High-School-Associations-and-American-Cancer-Societys-Shop-for-a-Cause

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.