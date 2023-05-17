CYIOS Corp. Launches Carbon Offset Marketplace, CarbonCred.Io

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / CYIOS Corp: (OTC PINK:CYIO), a publicly traded holding company with several subsidiary businesses including Randombly, which is the Company's proprietary NFT marketplace, is pleased to announce CarbonCred.io. CarbonCred.io is a subscription based carbon offset marketplace that empowers businesses and individuals to offset their carbon footprint and support carbon neutrality projects around the world. The marketplace can be found here www.carboncred.io

John O'Shea, Cyios Corp Chairman commented, "We are excited to be launching CarbonCred.io. and be part of a global movement of helping to reduce carbon emissions. Initially, the marketplace has launched with the following carbon offset projects: the Verra Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project, and the Verra Solar Energy Project by SB Energy Private Limited in India (Project ID 1805). These projects have been reviewed and approved by Verra Verified Carbon Standards. Under the VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) Program, projects are issued unique carbon credits called Verified Carbon Units (VCUs). Each VCU represents the reduction or removal of one ton of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) achieved by a project. VCUs undergo a validation and verification process to ensure quality assurance principles, which are reviewed and approved by Verra."

Mr. O'Shea went on to say, "The carbon offset market can be somewhat confusing for newcomers, and existing web-based tools for calculating emissions are often complex and difficult to use. CarbonCred.io has simplified the process and stands out by providing multiple subscription plans based on the average carbon output in the USA. While individual carbon footprints may vary based on lifestyle and circumstances, any additional offsets made to reduce carbon footprints are beneficial for the environment. The data used for CarbonCred.io plans is sourced from reputable organizations such as the UN, World Bank, Our World In Data, and OECD. For example, one of our initial projects available on CarbonCred.io is the Verra Solar Energy Project by SB Energy Private Limited in India. This project focuses on generating clean electricity through renewable solar energy across three states in India. By contributing to the demand-supply gap of electricity, it aims to displace approximately 43,546,464 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over a period of 10 years. The project also creates employment opportunities in the construction and operation of solar farms. Other projects are in the works to bring additional carbon offset options to Carboncred.io."

"The Carbon Credits market is a large emerging market opportunity and perhaps a perfect storm for investors. Global emission reduction targets have been set and agreed upon by a large number of countries, most notably the United Kingdom, Australia, Norway, Sweden, New Zealand and Germany. The sum of these economies accounts for more than 17% of global GDP. The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) predicts that demand for carbon credits will increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030, and by a factor of up to 100 by 2050. By 2030, the carbon credit market is predicted to be worth more than $50 billion. There is a global shortage of carbon credits, and current supply is low, with demand forecast to continue to grow. With some governments already regulating that carbon credits must be used by 2030, it is anticipated there will be a shortage of carbon credits for business and community to purchase. Lastly, we want to highlight other business developments the Company is working on as it relates to carbon credits. There continues to be a lot of positive press and momentum building around blockchain and Web3.0 as it relates to some unique advantages to the carbon-credit market. The Company is excited to be developing its own proprietary carbon-credit NFT marketplace leveraging our Randombly NFT platform. While still in development, it's anticipated our new marketplace will enable buying, minting and trading of Carbon-Credit NFTS, as well as staking of our own propriety projects" concluded Mr. O'Shea.

About CYIOS Corp

CYIOS Corporation (CYIO) is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; Helio Lending, Randombly, Immortals Group Pty Ltd, and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these operations, the Company is focused on building a one stop shop crypto platform encompassing crypto-currency lending through Helio's CeFi Aggregator platform, NFT minting and trading through Randombly NFT Marketplace, design, produce, market, sell unique collections of NFTs though Immortals group, and Choice Wellness which is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR's CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. https://www.cyioscorporation.com/

About CarbonCred.io,

CarbonCred.io is a subscription based carbon offset marketplace that empowers businesses and individuals to offset their carbon footprint and support carbon neutrality projects around the world. The marketplace can be found here www.carboncred.io

