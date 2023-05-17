Qurate Retail Group Named a 2023 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group has been named a DiversityInc 2023 Noteworthy Company in recognition of its unwavering commitment to promoting workplace fairness. The prestigious list is comprised of companies whose evaluation results indicate they have the potential to make the DiversityInc Top 50 list - a trusted measure of employer and investor data transparency, equitable human capital outcomes for U.S. employers and the effectiveness of fairness strategy, policies and practices.

"It is an honor to be named a DiversityInc 2023 Noteworthy Company," said Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity & Impact Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "This recognition underscores Qurate Retail Group's commitment to embedding diversity, equity and inclusion principles across every level of the organization, and confirms that our efforts are driving meaningful change and advancing us in the right direction."

Noteworthy companies are judged by the same criteria as used in the Top 50 competition, and list results are derived exclusively from survey submissions from employers with at least 750 employees in the United States. Companies are evaluated within the context of their industries on verified policies, practices and procedures, including human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has become the external validator for large U.S. employers committed to promoting fairness," said Carolynn Johnson, CEO of DiversityInc. "These rankings represent evidence-based, superior human capital outcomes achieved only by data transparency and an unwavering commitment to workplace fairness for everyone."

The entire Noteworthy Companies list and other specialty lists can be viewed at https://www.fair360.com/top-50-list/2023/.

About Qurate Retail Group:

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms.?The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

About DiversityInc:

DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity, and inclusion. The organization has evolved to become the preeminent source of human capital data, education, and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. A Black woman CEO leads the organization. For more information, visit https://www.diversityinc.com/

For information about the Top 50 overall model with a Cronbach Alpha Reliability score of .93, visit www.diversityinc.com/methodology.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755565/Qurate-Retail-Group-Named-a-2023-DiversityInc-Noteworthy-Company