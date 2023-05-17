Daniel Westerman, the CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), says that renewable curtailment in Australia has risen by approximately 40% from last year.From pv magazine Australia Australia has found itself in a rather awkward position, as it needs more renewable generation but simultaneously restricts the amount of renewable generation in large swaths of the national grid. Compounding this is the fact some camps are arguing that new transmission is the only way out of this situation, but Australia's framework for assessing transmission projects has been deemed unfit for purpose. ...

