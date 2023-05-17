Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2023 | 16:38
140 Leser
GoDaddy: Reconnecting Humans with Nature in the Twin Cities | Icons of Minneapolis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Press release picture

Chances are if the weather is nice in Minnesota, you'll find Tim Clemens, owner of Ironwood Foraging outside. Tim may have started his business because he wanted to be his own boss, but his passion for what he does takes center stage.

As he notes, foraging is the most ancient human narrative and as part of his business he helps bring people out into nature to connect with trees and things they might not think of using otherwise. There may have been a large farm to table movement in recent years, but Tim sees forest to table as an even larger movement. And not only is it healthy for your body, it's also good for your mind and soul. "A lot of people feel lonely or disconnected. You can walk into any forest and that forest has no opinion of you," says Tim.

He believes every tree; every flower is a unique expression of our universe and should be explored. Success doesn't come easy for Tim though, being in Minnesota, where winters are long, his entire business typically exists from May to November. However, for Tim, it's the excitement that keeps him going every day. To be able to share his love of foraging with others in his classes, is what he looks forward to. He encourages people to take advantage of their environments around them and "Go out and touch grass!"

See Tim's story, part of GoDaddy's Icons of Minneapolis series, streaming now on YouTube.

About GoDaddy Icons

Icons is GoDaddy's Customer Storytelling video series that goes city-to-city following Everyday Entrepreneurs as they fulfill their dreams and share the professional lessons they've learned along the way.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit?www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755577/Reconnecting-Humans-with-Nature-in-the-Twin-Cities-Icons-of-Minneapolis

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
