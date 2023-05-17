Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Latin America to Witness Sales of More than 96,700 Units of Tractors in the Next 6 Years; Entry of John Deere, and AGCO have Significantly Transformed the Tractor industry in Latin America - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Latin America tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2022-2028





Agriculture equipment and machinery manufacturers are also increasingly entering the precision agriculture vertical. John Deere, one of the leading vendors in the Latin America tractor market, acquired Blue River. Blue River is a leading vendor of machine learning-based agriculture equipment. It manufactures intelligent spray systems that distinguish between crop plants and unwanted weeds and enables farmers and farm managers to reduce herbicide expenses and grow healthier crops.

A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

Governments must adopt efficient and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety. Precision agriculture is practiced by developed nations to boost productivity. At the same time, developing nations still have a low level of agricultural mechanization. Crops are grown using the management concept of precision farming in accordance with the requirements of the soil. The emphasis on agricultural mechanization will boost demand for tractors and the sense of accuracy in farming in Latin America using cutting-edge tractors.

Latin America Tractor Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) 96,793 Units Market Size (2022) 75,128 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.31 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography Largest Segment by Horsepower 50 HP-100 HP Largest Segment by Drive Type 2-Wheel Drive Largest Segment by Geography Brazil Market Dynamics ·Government Subsidies and Credit Support Systems ·Investments by International Manufacturers ·Agriculture as an Increasing Part of GDP ·Increased Farm Mechanization

Brazilian tractor sales are estimated to reach more than 46k units by 2028 with the increased demand for food production. For Brazilian governments, food self-sufficiency is the key agenda due to the decline in arable land due to urbanization, exploitation of natural resources, and a massive shift in food production and consumption patterns.

Climatic changes, which include increasing incidences of droughts, flash floods, unpredictable rainfall, and temperatures, are wreaking further havoc on the stressed agricultural output. In addition, human-driven factors such as the encroachment of forest land, indiscriminate water consumption and wastage, and unscientific use of pesticides and fertilizers to achieve short-term productivity are additional constraints to the agricultural value chain.

Mechanized feedlots typically characterize the agricultural scenario in Brazil to automatic irrigation systems and agricultural machinery. As the demand for food and associated resources from the Latin American largest economy rises, there has been a tremendous rise in input resources, such as the use of farm machinery to improve productivity and efficiency. Also, the agriculture sector in Brazil is typically marked by a tremendous decline in the labor force, a consistent rise in productivity, and the consolidation of smaller farms into medium and larger ones.

Investments by International Manufacturers Driving the Market Growth

The business of domestic tractor manufacturers took a hit due to instability in governments and fluctuation in currencies, inflation, and closed markets. Domestic manufacturers manufacture tractors and other related machinery according to the need and use of farmers. Tractors and other related agricultural machinery perform regular and mundane field tasks. However, these machines are less efficient than those in developed countries, such as the US, Germany, France, and Italy, which are technologically advanced. The entry of international vendors, such as John Deere, and AGCO, changed the outlook of the tractor industry in Latin American countries. Farmers now have the option to choose products that fulfill their needs to the maximum. Small farmers can choose lower HP tractors, and large agriculture corporations can easily opt for higher HP tractors. International vendors that invested in Latin America brought their expertise to agriculture equipment. These players utilized their global presence and capabilities to invest in R&D to develop innovative farming activities. Thereby boosting the adoption of tractors in the market.

Recent Developments in The Latin America Tractor Market:

In March 2022 , John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.

, John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series. CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors in March 2021 , a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.

, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers. In February 2022 , New Holland North America, CNH industrial brand, announced the launch of the world's first production T6 Methane Power tractor in the US.

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Claas

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra

KIOTI

Yanmar

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50 HP-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Wheel Drive

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geography

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Others

