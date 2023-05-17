NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (143/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo Oyj A (Sampo) held today, May 17, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.80 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.80 per share. The Ex-date is May 19, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1144869